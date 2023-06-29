We are still a few months away from the start of the 2023 NFL regular season, but it’s never too early to look at some bets for the upcoming year. Today, we’ll look at three bets involving the Dallas Cowboys that could win you some money this season. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

1) Dak Prescott OVER 4,050.5 Passing Yards (+100)

If Dak Prescott is healthy and plays all 17 regular season games this season, it’s very likely he surpasses this number. In terms of passing yards, last season was a down year for Dallas’ signal-caller. The veteran threw for 2,860 yards in 12 regular season matchups, averaging just 238.3 Y/G.

However, if you look at Prescott’s last three seasons, it’s pretty clear last year was an exception, not the rule. In 2019, Prescott threw for 4,902 yards, and in 2021 he threw for 4,449. In 2020, the 29-year-old totaled 1,856 passing yards in five games, and would have had a shot at 5,000 passing yards if he did not get hurt.

With the addition of Brandin Cooks, Dallas’ passing game is going to be more effective in 2023. If Prescott is able to stay healthy, he could easily double his passing yards from the 2022 season.

At +100 odds, this one seems like a no-brainer.

2) CeeDee Lamb to lead the NFL in receptions (+2500)

This one is a little more of a longshot, but at +2500 it’s worth taking a flyer on CeeDee Lamb here. Lamb was outstanding last season, finishing with the fourth-most receptions (107) in football, behind only Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs.

In Dallas’ last nine regular season games, Lamb averaged a little over seven receptions per contest. If Lamb had Dak Prescott as his quarterback for the entirety of the 2023 season, there’s a good chance he would have led the league in receptions.

At 25-1, this bet is certainly worth taking a chance on.

3) Dallas Cowboys to win the NFC East (+190)

Getting the Cowboys at this high of a number to win the NFC East is a pretty solid bet. While the Eagles are still the favorite, and probably should be after how they performed last year, you definitely can’t count the Cowboys out.

The Eagles have a stretch on their schedule from Week 11 to Week 16 where they have to play the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Cowboys, Seahawks, and Giants. That is a brutal late-season stretch and they could easily go 3-3 or worse during that slate of games.

If that is the case, the Cowboys could make up some ground after a tough start to the season schedule-wise and make the race for the division title a close one.

There has not been a repeat division champion in the NFC East since 2001-2002, so at +190 it’s worth taking a stab at Dallas to take home the division crown.