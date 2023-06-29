When it comes to the game of professional football things generally come down to the quarterback. It is why the position is paid so well. Of course there are other contributing members to a team. It has been said many times that defense wins championships, and while that has a high level of truth to it, we are still overlooking another important group.

While the talent level of a given quarterback matters, it is also important for the signal-caller to have a viable supporting cast around them. Think back to the beginning of the 2018 season when the Dallas Cowboys infamously chose to go with a “wide receiver by committee” mindset that set them back quite a bit before they ultimately traded for Amari Cooper who helped save the season. Good times.

The point here is that you can have the best quarterback in the world but even they need proper weapons to work with. Consider that even though Patrick Mahomes does not have All-Pros all around him, he does have one of the best pass-catchers in the game in tight end Travis Kelce.

Talent around the quarterback matters.

NFL analysts are split on where they rank the Dallas Cowboys skill position group

The Cowboys made a number of changes to their skill position group this offseason by way of different sorts of decisions. They watched Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown walk in free agency, chose to release Ezekiel Elliott, traded for Brandin Cooks and drafted Luke Schoonmaker and Deuce Vaughn.

Another highly-discussed thing these last few months has been the renewed sense of hope that fans have in Michael Gallup as 2023 will be his second season following the torn ACL that he suffered in January of 2021. All told there is no question that fans feel better about what Dak Prescott has around him than they did a year ago (the fallout of the Amari Cooper trade).

The subject of supporting casts has been discussed a lot over the last few days. On their latest episode, the Around The NFL podcast crew recently ranked all 32 teams and so did ESPN’s Bill Barnwell in a written piece. Here is each analyst’s top 15 teams which was the necessary cutoff point to include the Cowboys for all four.

NFL Skill Position Groups Ranked By Various Analysts Rankings Dan Hanzus Gregg Rosenthal Marc Sessler Bill Barnwell Rankings Dan Hanzus Gregg Rosenthal Marc Sessler Bill Barnwell 1 San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers 2 Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals 3 Miami Dolphins Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles 4 Las Vegas Raiders Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins Seattle Seahawks 5 Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers 6 Cincinnati Bengals Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings 7 Kansas City Chiefs Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings Dallas Cowboys 8 Jacksonville Jaguars Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Miami Dolphins 9 New York Jets Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Jacksonville Jaguars 10 Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons 11 Buffalo Bills New Orleans Saints Jacksonville Jaguars Las Vegas Raiders 12 Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns 13 Baltimore Ravens Washington Commanders Las Vegas Raiders Pittsburgh Steelers 14 Dallas Cowboys Atlanta Falcons Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints 15 Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens

As you can see Dan Hanzus and Gregg Rosenthal are a little bit more bearish on what the Cowboys have to offer than Marc Sessler or Bill Barnwell. It does feel a bit harsh to put the Cowboys outside of the top 10, though.

Consider that Dallas is returning both CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard (the latter admittedly coming off of injury) and that they are two of the most explosive players in the NFL. What’s more is that Dallas added another explosive playmaker in Brandin Cooks and that they moved on from one who has (no disrespect intended here) lacked explosiveness for some time now in Ezekiel Elliott.

It certainly feels fair for teams like the 49ers, Eagles, Bengals, Seahawks and maybe even Dolphins to be slotted ahead of Dallas. Even the Vikings are a strong case with Justin Jefferson being a part of their mix.

But it seems like a hard sell that the Jets, Jaguars, Browns, or even Chiefs with the mighty Travis Kelce, have better overall groups than the Cowboys. Again, there is some acknowledged unknown that Dallas is dealing with here in 2023, but they have one of the best 7-8 receivers in the game, a top 5-6 running back and fresh players that should help the group even more.

Where would you rank Dallas? Let us know in the comments down below.