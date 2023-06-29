Ever since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2016, Dak Prescott has been a model of impeccable character. Prescott is a person that is the definition of poise, resilience, and leadership. His charitable work in the community, through his Faith Fight Finish Foundation, has given back in more ways than one. The primary objectives of his foundation is research for colon cancer, aiding in mental health & the prevention of suicide, bridging the gap between law enforcement, youth, and the communities they serve, and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships. These causes affect our society in various ways, but a few of these have a personal connection to Prescott.

Prescott’s journey has been well-documented. Losing his mother, Peggy Prescott, to colon cancer while still in college at Mississippi State, Prescott has staunchly devoted himself to honoring the memory of his mother through contributions to the community in raising cancer awareness. Prescott, the recipient of the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year, was bestowed with another humanitarian honor.

The American Cancer Society announced today that @dak Prescott will serve as a global ambassador. Will amplify work on cancer prevention, health equity & cancer survivorship with focus on colorectal cancer screening & patient support including free place to stay during treatment. — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) June 27, 2023

On Tuesday, the American Cancer Society announced that Prescott will be their global ambassador. Founded in 1913, the American Cancer Society has worked tirelessly to eliminate cancer. Their mission is to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

Naming Prescott to be their global ambassador comes off as an excellent decision. Who better to be given that distinction? As a rookie, Prescott was tabbed initially to wear the number 10 but changed it to number 4 the same day as his mother’s birthday. The acronym M.O.M. tattooed on his arm, meaning mind over matter, is another shining example of the messages his mom instilled in him.

When speaking of his mother, Prescott says:

“Watching her journey highlighted the importance of providing access to cancer screening, education & survivorship resources. I’m happy to help amplify that message and...to support better cancer outcomes in any way I can.”

Prescott will continue working alongside the American Cancer Society and the N.F.L.’s Crucial Catch initiative as ambassador.