As Parsons works towards getting bigger and stronger, the fear he’s already instilled in opposing QB’s will also get bigger and stronger.

Star linebacker Micah Parsons will look a little different when the Dallas Cowboys open the 2023 season. According to Gabriel Trevino of the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, Parsons plans on bulking up to 255 pounds during training camp because he believes the extra muscle would not only help his effectiveness as a pass-rusher but also improve his long-term health. “It’s about stability,” Parsons said at a charity event on Tuesday. “Strengthening joints, strengthening the knees, shoulders, so all the nagging injuries don’t come across. Especially in the groin. I’m trying to stay as healthy as possible.” Parsons was listed at 245 pounds during the 2022 season and said he’s at 248 now. He upgraded his home gym and added a sauna for recovery after speaking to other players around the league. “If you go to a safari, you see buses pull up on lions, and the lion never flinches,” Parsons said. “Why? Because they’re king. They’re not going to flinch. Please come visit, you’re more than welcome. I’m OK with feeling uncomfortable. That’s how you evolve.”

The third year is the charm for Simi Fehoko?

Lost among the pre-camp hype of the Cowboys’ receiving trio of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup is one of the great truisms in NFL football. Keep an eye out for a wide receiver entering his third season of pro football. Having played fantasy football since 1989, I can tell you that it applies to drafting a wide receiver for your fantasy teams as well as real teams. Which means that opposing defenses, and Cowboys’ fans, shouldn’t sleep on Simi Fehoko in 2023. For some receivers, they come into the NFL and make an instant impact. Lamb being a good example for Dallas among others throughout the NFL’s history. Some of the players that cemented their place in the NFL in their third campaign include: Michael Thomas, Tyreek Hill, Cooper Kupp, DeAndre Hopkins, T.Y. Hilton, Reggie Wayne, Terrell Owens, and Keyshawn Johnson. The three-year rule does not apply to every receiver of course. But, if he is going to have an extended career in the NFL he’ll almost certainly have to do something this year.

Let’s just hope that none of these wreck what could be a super season ahead.

3. TEs can’t replace Dalton Schultz Dallas didn’t have to worry about tight ends for roughly 15 years at one point. Jason Witten was one of the best to ever play the position and is a top Cowboy player of all time as well. Unfortunately, father time remained undefeated as Witten began to slow near the end of his career. 2. Cowboys offseason additions show their age Last year, the Cowboys were let down by a couple of players they hoped would take a step forward. With Amari Cooper (foolishly) sent to Cleveland, they pinned their hopes on Michael Gallup and rookie Jalen Tolbert — and neither truly filled the void. At cornerback, they were planning on Kelvin Joseph to develop into a starting-caliber player across from Trevon Diggs but now, he’s on the roster bubble. 1. An injury to Tony Pollard Moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was the right call for the Cowboys. He was one of the most dominant running backs in the entire NFL early in his career but it was clear that he wasn’t the same player over the past two seasons. In 2022 especially, Tony Pollard was not only the more explosive back, he was simply better.

Whoever the team goes with as the kicker, lets just hope there are no yips in their future, especially when playoff time rolls around.

The Dallas Cowboys sided with kicker Brett Maher just ahead of the 2022 season, and it worked out just fine. Maher has made four of the five longest field goals in team history during his time in Dallas, after all. Things were fairly solid with Maher ... until this happened. In the playoffs. Maher botched FOUR extra points in Tampa Bay and set a record for the most missed PATs in an NFL game. He has not been brought back to The Star. Now the Cowboys are sort of without a kicker, as the only candidate on the roster is Tristan Vizcaino. He has a leg, sure, but the 26-year-old has played just 10 games in his NFL career, going just 10-15 on PATs and hitting 11 of 12 field goals with a long of 47 yards. The Cowboys waited until August to sign Maher last season, and it worked out fine. Is that the strategy again? There will be competition with Vizcaino, we know that. But we wonder in what way a minor-league kicker is superior to a proven NFL commodity ... and Cowboys Nation hopes the trust the organization has put in Fassel to make a winning call is rewarded.

Instead of carrying a fourth tight end, carrying a multi-tooled player at fullback would be the smart way to go due how he can be deployed on game day.

The Cowboys generally like to keep four tight ends on their roster. A tight end can be an extra run blocker, an extra pass protector, a receiving threat and, at times, even a lead blocker. It’s a good position in which to go deep because it’s useful in a variety of ways. But one player could disrupt their ability to keep a fourth TE in 2023; a true wildcard who’s new to the NFL and someone who could provide a wide range of outcomes when he first takes the field in Oxnard. That player is undrafted free agent FB, Hunter Luepke. Since his signing in May, Luepke has garnered an abnormal amount of attention for a UDFA and it likely is because of the position he plays. The Cowboys haven’t consistently rostered a fullback in quite some time, so to see one with the potential to stick understandably creates a buzz. Why would Luepke suddenly succeed where so many training camp fullbacks have failed before? He’s more than just a FB. Luepke is a lead blocker, a short-yardage runner, a pass-catcher from the backfield or at the line, and more. He’s someone who can fill multiple roles on the offense (and special teams) and isn’t resigned to just lead block like most FBs are. His ability to play H-back may ultimately decide if he makes the final cut and subsequently how many TEs Dallas decides to keep.

