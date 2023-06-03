Cowboys countdown to kickoff: #99 Chauncey Golston

We’re starting our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today starts with 99.

DE Chauncey Golston

Born: 10th February 1998 (25) - Detroit, Michigan

College: Iowa Hawkeyes

Draft: 2021, Round 3, Pick 85, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 278

Tackles: 22

Pressures: 11

Sacks: 1

TFL: 2

Defensive Stops: 12

Penalties: 1

College:

Chauncey Golston got his name called in the 2021 NFL Draft in the third round by Dallas. He got better with each year at Iowa. He redshirted his freshman year but from his sophomore season to his senior season (which was reduced to eight games due to Covid) he made vast improvements to his game. He finished his time in Iowa with 129 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and three interceptions.

Cowboys Review:

So far he has flashed his versatility to play on the edge or from inside. He’s perfectly built to play on an even front and looks best when he rushes from inside. His biggest downfall has been power and strength, but with another offseason of strength and conditioning work, it will be exciting to see how much progression he’s made during training camp.

2023 Roster Projection:

With Carlos Watkins out the picture and Neville Gallimore offering little production so far, this opens the door for Golston to take an increased role this year and show his talent playing up and down the line. He will look to take a major rotational role at both edge and 3-tech or 4i position, helping to add extra pressure this year on a defense which was already finding ways getting into the backfield with regularity.

Projected 2023 Stats:

Snaps: 420

Tackles: 39

Pressures: 29

Sacks: 2.5

TFL: 6

Defensive stops: 18

The Big Question:

Can he do enough to get regular rotation on a stacked Dallas defense? Hit the comments and let us know.