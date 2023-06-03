The calendar has turned over to June and the Cowboys still haven’t added a kicker to compete with Tristan Vizcaino. The team remains adamant that they plan to add someone at some point to compete for the kicking job, with Brett Maher still an option to return as well.

“We’re looking at the other leagues. We’re looking at guys that are out on the streets, guys that potentially come in a trade.



“It’s a big mix of all that stuff & when the time is that we find the right kicker to add to the competition.”



_ Cowboys VP Will McClay on FG kicker. pic.twitter.com/z3PTjfNSSf — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 31, 2023

With the Cowboys repeatedly mentioning the XFL and USFL as avenues they’re watching for kickers, it seems likely that they’ll add someone that way. But with the XFL season already complete, and none of their kickers signed to the team yet, perhaps the USFL contains the Cowboys’ next kicker. Here are five USFL kickers that they may be targeting.

Matt Coghlin

Matt Coghlin is the most accurate kicker in the USFL right now, having connected on 15 of his 16 field goals and nailing all 16 extra points. He’s second in the USFL in points and has shown off his leg strength, with a career long make of 55 yards.

Coghlin was a decorated kicker at Michigan State, setting nearly every program record during his five years with the Spartans. He never missed an extra point in college, and has yet to do so on the USFL stage as well.

Coghlin wasn’t known for having the strongest leg at Michigan State, but his leg strength gradually increased throughout his time and appears to still be growing in his time with the New Orleans Breakers.

Luis Aguilar

Luis Aguilar currently holds the distinction of leading the USFL in scoring, having been responsible for 65 points on his own. He’s attempted the most field goals in the league with 21 and hit on 18 of them, with a career long coming from 56 yards out. He’s also made 11 of his 12 extra points.

Aguilar turned heads a few weeks ago when he single-handedly (footedly?) led the Philadelphia Stars to a victory, connecting on eight field goals to give them a 24-21 win over the New Jersey Generals.

An Arizona native, Aguilar played college ball at FCS school Northern Arizona and went undrafted in 2022. The USFL is his first taste of professional football, but his performance has been good enough so far to earn him a look from NFL teams.

Chris Blewitt

This kicker will be familiar to some, if only because of the irony of a kicker’s last name being Blewitt. Chris Blewitt is the only one on this list to actually make it to the NFL, although he obviously didn’t last.

The Virginia native had a productive college career at Pittsburgh, breaking most of the school’s kicking records, before going undrafted in 2017. He’s spent time on various practice squads over the years, but got a taste of NFL action in 2021 with the Washington Commanders after kicker Dustin Hopkins was released. However, Blewitt was cut two weeks later after having three different field goals get blocked.

Blewitt has returned to Pittsburgh, now playing for the Maulers, and is faring a bit better. He’s connected on 11 of his 14 field goal attempts and hit six of his eight extra points. Blewitt is the most experienced name on this list, and his Pittsburgh connection may be enough to get Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy on his side.

Alex Kessman

Speaking of that Pittsburgh connection, Alex Kessman also hails from (and to) the Pitt Panthers. Kessman took over as the starting kicker when Blewitt left for the NFL, and he had a mixed bag of results.

Kessman set an NCAA record as the most accurate kicker from beyond 50 yards, hitting 12 of his 18 attempts from that distance. However, he never made 80% or more of his field goals in a season, and missed at least one extra point in each of his final three seasons in college.

Undrafted in 2021, Kessman was a preseason cut by the Chargers before eventually landing with the Jets late in the year. In his NFL debut, Kessman didn’t attempt a single field goal but missed both extra point attempts. He was released the next day.

Kessman has performed adequately in the USFL, making 13 of his 15 field goals for the Memphis Showboats. However, he’s missed three of 10 extra point attempts, showing that the inconsistency is still there. Kessman is very similar to Brett Maher in terms of having a big leg but struggling with kicking accuracy. That worked out well in 2022 for Maher, and maybe Kessman is next on the Cowboys’ list.

Brandon Aubrey

If Matt Coghlin is the most accurate kicker in the USFL, then Brandon Aubrey is right behind him. The kicker for the Birmingham Stallions has been very reliable when turned to, and the only knock on his game that the Stallions haven’t used him much.

He’s hit nine of his 10 field goal attempts, but there are only three kickers in the USFL - one of which is actually a punter, while another is no longer on a team - with fewer attempts than Aubrey. He also doesn’t seem to have a strong leg, with a career long make of just 49 yards.

Aubrey is a Texas native who actually went to Notre Dame for soccer. A standout player in college, Aubrey was a first-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft. He played two seasons in the United States Soccer League before getting released, and his current USFL tenure is Aubrey’s first foray into American football.

He’s been highly accurate, making all 24 of his extra points, but it’s clear that the Stallions don’t see him as a finished project just yet. Perhaps John Fassel could be enticed by the idea, though, and Aubrey would certainly welcome the chance to return home to play NFL football.