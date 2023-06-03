Now firmly in the month of June, the Dallas Cowboys have received an infusion of salary cap space by way of the release of Ezekiel Elliott that happened a few months back. Sometimes money like that can burn a hole in one’s pocket, but the Cowboys are known to be a bit more measured in situations like this. It can be argued that using the money they just found within the couch cushions on someone like wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes the most sense, but perhaps the better move is the pending extensions that have to happen with various players.

Players like CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons have contracts that the team will have to address in the near future but they are not pressing in our current moment. Quarterback Dak Prescott needs a re-worked deal, but there is still a bit of sand in that hourglass.

The most pressing matter for the Cowboys right now is easily cornerback Trevon Diggs as he is entering a contract year with the team. It seems they are getting to work on that.

The Cowboys reportedly have had recent contract discussions with Trevon Diggs

None of us really want to find out how things could go if Dallas does not have a long-term deal done with Trevon Diggs by the time training camp rolls around. While there is no reason to believe this would happen right now, it is always possible that Diggs could hold out of camp in an effort to force the issue. He has been absent from OTAs, but that has not been contract-related according to reports.

Obviously it is possible that Diggs and his representation simply let things play out and that he reports to camp even if no new deal is in place. Again, we do not want to roll those dice to see how this will ultimately go. In a perfect world the Cowboys would have a deal done with Diggs before even boarding the plane to Oxnard.

It appears that the Cowboys agree with that. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided an update on Diggs on Saturday morning where he noted there have been discussions between Diggs and the team in recent weeks. As transcribed by Bleacher Report:

“This is a top cornerback in the league, one of the best, 17 interceptions the last three years. I’m told that the Cowboys and Diggs have had like some check-in moments about a potential contract extension over recent weeks this offseason. And so, certainly both sides could be open to that. The market now for cornerbacks at the top, about $21 million per year, so we’ll see how close Diggs could get to that in the next few months.”

It stands to reason that Diggs would want to make market rate at his position so that $21M per year figure is an important number to know. Diggs is a polarizing player in that he has generated a lot of turnovers throughout his career, but has also given up a handful of big plays. There are some who feel like he is a “boom or bust” proposition, obviously what matters most is how the Cowboys feel.

We have about 6-7 weeks until the Cowboys head out to California which means plenty of time to hammer out a deal here. Will it get done? We will see.