Entering his 11th season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Lane Johnson has played against some of the best pass rushers the NFL has to offer. He’s been there, done that, and has the accolades to prove it as to why his opinion should matter.

The four-time Pro Bowl player and two-time First-Team All-Pro right tackle recently appeared on an episode of The Richard Sherman podcast and was asked to name some of the toughest pass rushers he ever went against.

Video: Lane Johnson lists Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, TJ Watt, Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence as the Top 5 Pass-rushers in the NFL.



Knowing the natural dislike between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles being bitter NFC East rivals, it’s somewhat surprising Lane Johnson named both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence as two of his Top 5 five pass rushers he’s played against. Considering he hasn’t given up a quarterback sack since the 2020 season, that’s some high praise from a division rival.

As things stand right now, heading into the 2023 season, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys seem to be neck and neck with one another as to who the favorite might be to win the NFC East division. The battle between Lane Johnson and the Cowboys pass rushers could quite possibly have an impact on which team ends finishing first or second in the division.

With a career spanning over a decade in the NFL, Lane Johnson’s opinion is something that should carry some weight. He may hate the Dallas Cowboys having to play them twice a year, but game recognizes game. The battle between him and Dallas’ pass rushing duo of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence could be one to keep an eye on in 2023.