Micah Parsons is feeling confident.

In Micah Parsons’ eyes, the Philadelphia Eagles had their chance last season. The Cowboys suffered another divisional round loss in the playoffs last season, but Parsons is not one to dwell on the past. He may only be entering his third year in the league, but he has solidified himself as one of the best defensive players in the game, and he knows that edge can lead to a Super Bowl. Additionally, he does not want to hear those saying the Eagles are simply going to repeat as NFC East champions and waltz through the conference on their way to another Super Bowl. “Man, I don’t say nothing,” Parsons told Fox News Digital over the phone ahead of Fanatics’ Merch Madness Fan Gear Giveaway when asked about those that believe the Eagles are going to be the best team in the league once again. “The work is going to put in. You still got to show up on Sundays, man. You could have the best lineup in the world, [and] they had the same team they had last year. Their team came up short. “It’s our turn this year. You gotta capitalize on your opportunities and this is our year.”

We know Dak has always played under scrutiny, but it’s reaching levels of disrespect.

Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress knows a thing or two about winning it all — his New York Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Looking at one of his former NFC East rivals, Burress says one player is holding the Dallas Cowboys back from hoisting the Lombardi trophy: Dak Prescott. “I believe he’s reached his ceiling as a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys. They can win, but they won’t win a championship with him,” Burress said earlier this month. The wide receiver says as long as the Cowboys offense is led by Prescott, they will not have the experience he and the Giants enjoyed in 2008.

Coincidence many of these players are also top rated league wide?

Football is a young man’s game, but it generally takes a little while for a player to really come into his own once he hits the NFL. To achieve star-level status before even turning 25 years old is a rare thing, and the list of those who have done it is a little like looking at a best-guess roster of some ultimate Pro Bowl squad of the near future. NFL.com’s Nick Shook has put together a lineup of the best players under the age of 25 for the 2023 season, one at each offensive and defensive position. A quick scan through the Cowboys depth chart shows four players who might have had a legitimate argument of being in the conversation, but only two of them actually made the list. [...] Lamb makes the U25 squad as a “flex” player; the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase were the other wide receivers chosen. The fourth-year star will age out of consideration for this team in 2024, but he may have himself a big fat second contract from the Cowboys by then to help soften the blow.

If Quinn really wants him, he’ll be in Dallas.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has a few vets in mind for Dallas, including linebacker Deion Jones, who played his best football under Dan Quinn. Should the Cowboys reunite Dan Quinn with LB Deion Jones? It’s unlikely that Dallas is actively searching for linebacker reinforcements, but if Jones is still available come training camp (he hasn’t taken a free agent visit since the Giants hosted him in April), it might not be a bad idea to take a flier on the vet linebacker. A former centerpiece of Quinn’s Falcons defenses from 2016-20, Jones was traded from Atlanta to Cleveland last October. He started the year on injured reserve recovering from offseason shoulder injury but returned to play 11 games with five starts.

Remember when Lamb was supposed to “fall off” after Amari Cooper left? Good times.

Every summer, I scour the pro football landscape and break down the best of the best. The cream of the crop. The ultimate alphas. My goal? To determine which of the game’s top players truly deserve the most coveted title in the sport: NFL Superstar. SAY GOODBYE TO ... Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys · Age: 29 When Prescott is on, as he was in the win against the Bucs in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs this past January, he can look as good as any quarterback in football. But Prescott is no longer the fresh face on the block in the franchise-quarterback game. He’ll begin his eighth season as the Cowboys’ QB1 this fall, and he’s never made an All-Pro team or helped Dallas advanced out of the Divisional Round. He led the league in interceptions last season (15) despite missing five games to injury and hasn’t shown the ability to lift an average supporting cast like the Rodgers and Mahomes of the world. Dak Prescott is a very good quarterback — we’re just done waiting for him to become a truly great one.

