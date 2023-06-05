We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is 97.

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Born: 13th August 1998 (24) - Dayton, Ohio

College: UCLA Bruins

Draft: 2021, Round 3, Pick 75, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 706

Tackles: 43

Pressures: 38

Sacks: 5

TFL: 8

Defensive Stops: 31

Penalties: 2

College:

Younger brother to Owa Odighizuwa who got drafted by the New York Giants, Osa already had family pedigree when he chose to play for UCLA. Just like his older brother, Osa was also selected in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2021. In his senior year he was awarded first-team All-Pac-12 honors after performing during a tricky season where the conference reduced its schedule due to Covid. Over the four years playing at UCLA he totaled 120 tackles, 12 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Cowboys Review:

As a rookie the Cowboys really threw Odighizuwa into the thick of it and he played virtually every snap during the preseason schedule, and earned a starting role for Week 1. Since then Odighizuwa has been a steady and consistent force on the defensive line and looks this year to breakout even more. His ability to create pressure from the 3-tech position and create havoc in the backfield has been fantastic to see as he continues to develop.

2023 Roster Projection:

There should be no doubt in anyone's mind that Odighizuwa will keep adding to his record and produce at a solid rate for Dallas. As he enters his third year at the position, his strength as well as experience will help him reach higher levels of production. The arrow is doing nothing but pointing upward for Odighizuwa right now and is a sneaky under-the-radar talent for 2023.

Projected 2023 stats:

Snaps: 730

Tackles: 30

Pressures: 44

Sacks: 7

TFL: 11

Defensive stops: 39

The big question:

Will Odighizuwa have a true breakout year this season? Leave your answer in the comments section.