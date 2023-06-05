 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dallas Cowboys were the “most profitable” team in sports in 2022

We all know Jerry Jones is on point when it comes to his business dealings.

By Tony Catalina
/ new
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Despite the lack of championships won over the last quarter century, we shouldn’t think that Jerry Jones doesn’t have at least one thing he’s still smiling about these days. When it comes to making money in the sports world, no one does it better and that is backed up by the fact that Jerry and the Dallas Cowboys once again top the list of “most profitable sports teams” in the world.

The list put together by Forbes has the Cowboys as by far the most profitable sports franchise in the world in 2022 with the team bringing in $1.171 billion dollars and being almost double the New England Patriots who were second on the list.

We understand that none of this equates to on field success and us fans would surely rather be talking about that, but I’m quite sure in the eyes of Jerry Jones, this is a nice consolation prize for him.

More From Blogging The Boys

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Blogging The Boys Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Dallas Cowboys news from Blogging The Boys