Despite the lack of championships won over the last quarter century, we shouldn’t think that Jerry Jones doesn’t have at least one thing he’s still smiling about these days. When it comes to making money in the sports world, no one does it better and that is backed up by the fact that Jerry and the Dallas Cowboys once again top the list of “most profitable sports teams” in the world.

The Cowboys almost doubled the runner-up's income to top Forbes' list. pic.twitter.com/vHo4yPl6k1 — theScore (@theScore) June 2, 2023

The list put together by Forbes has the Cowboys as by far the most profitable sports franchise in the world in 2022 with the team bringing in $1.171 billion dollars and being almost double the New England Patriots who were second on the list.

We understand that none of this equates to on field success and us fans would surely rather be talking about that, but I’m quite sure in the eyes of Jerry Jones, this is a nice consolation prize for him.