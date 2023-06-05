Parsons is taking on the responsibility of being the defensive leader.

“I’m trying to take everyone up a level because I’m trying to take this D-line up another level. That’s a part of growth.” Parsons spent some of his offseason training in Austin, while most of his teammates did the same at Ford Center at The Star. Since rejoining them, be it the lessons Parsons learned from boxing or when picking the brain of retired offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, he has shared some of the insight gained. In his third year in the NFL, Parsons is focused not only on elevating his own game but those around him. The process naturally started with himself. He added muscle, up to 250 pounds after playing at 245 last season. He worked to become smoother and more efficient with his movements, believing that will not only help him play faster but stay healthier. Parsons played all 17 games in 2022 but, down the stretch, was a race car in bad need of a pit stop. Increased attention from offenses and more reps at defensive end took a physical toll. “It’s not so much that I don’t want to be with the guys,” said Parsons, who reported to the May 22 start of OTAs. “It’s more like how can I invest in myself? Personally, we’ve all got different mentors. One person can learn from a teacher at a high rate, and someone might learn from their class buddy a lot more. … “I just want to create the best version of me. I’m trying to be great. I wanted to put some size on and the right weight. I’ve been eating right, doing everything right so I can add longevity in my career and my life.”

Callaway, who has a history of being suspended, finds himself in another unfavorable situation.

Cowboys receiver Antonio Callaway was arrested in Miami on Saturday, Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 reports. Callaway had a warrant for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay, according to Slater. He signed with the Cowboys’ practice squad Nov. 15 but did not play in a game. The Cowboys signed him to a futures contract in January. Callaway hasn’t played a regular-season game since 2020 when he appeared in five games for the Dolphins after serving a lengthy suspension. He caught two passes for 20 yards before Miami cut him. Callaway entered the league as a Browns’ fourth-round pick in 2018. In 25 career games, including 14 starts, Callaway has 53 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

Playing on the franchise tag, RB1 should be ready to shoulder the burden by week one.

Tony Pollard, the starting running back for the Cowboys, said he would be ready for training camp when the team reports in July. In January, Pollard was injured in Cowboys playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers. He had a TightRope procedure just a few days after the season ended to help fully heal his tibia and fibula. Pollard is still not 100%. He is taking it easy and only going through things at around half speed. Pollard spoke on Thursday this week. He did say he didn’t think he was limited, but the Cowboys aren’t taking any chances. “It’s just being smart with it, just trying to work my way back in slowly and make sure I’m in tip-top shape when I get out there so it’s not a fall off,” Pollard said. This is great news for a Cowboys offense that had many holes this time last year, it feels like a complete 180.

Dan Quinn finds himself in a familiar situation: coaching one of the league’s most talented secondaries.

Dallas’ dynamic duo stands tall among the rest. Pro Football Focus ranks both starting corners for the Cowboys inside the top 10 in their rankings of the top 32 cornerbacks ahead of the 2023 season. There are other teams who have a pair of CBs on the list, but no other team has two in the top 10. Stephon Gilmore (6th) Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports In a strange twist, the site ranked Gilmore ahead of his new teammate. The Cowboys traded for Gilmore to give Diggs the best CB across from him since he was drafted in 2020. Here’s what PFF had to say about Gilmore: 6. STEPHON GILMORE, DALLAS COWBOYS There was a stretch where Gilmore was the best cornerback in football, and while that may be in the past now, he showed in each of his past two stops that he can still play at a very high level. For the Colts, Gilmore recorded an 81.1 PFF coverage grade and allowed an 82.6 passer rating from 82 targets. He now gets the benefit of playing opposite Trevon Diggs in Dallas in 2023.

These five names might be the determining factor in whether or not the Cowboys can end their prolonged drought.

1. Brandin Cooks, WR The worst move the Dallas Cowboys made in 2022 was plain to see. When they traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round pick as well as a swapping of sixth-rounders, they sold it as a salary cap neccesity. Sure, Cooper made a lot of money but he wasn’t the problem. He wasn’t the one who didn’t live up to his inflated salary, even if he had a “down season” in 2021. Cooper, who was falling behind CeeDee Lamb, had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. However, he proved he’s still more than capable of blowing up as he had 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns for the Browns. To their credit, the front office was at least correct in believing Lamb was ready for an expanded role. The third-year pro put up 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns on 197 receptions. That was even with Dak Prescott out for five games. But the problem was, he was all alone. After Lamb, the next best receiver was Dalton Schultz, their former starting tight end. He had 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns. Then, there was Noah Brown with 43 catches for 555 yards and three scores.

Ladies and gentlemen, the countdown to kickoff is on.

We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is 98. NT Quinton Bohanna Born: 16th March 1999 (24) - Memphis, Tennessee College: Kentucky Wildcats Draft: 2021, Round 6, Pick 192, Dallas Cowboys 2022 Stats: Snaps: 264 Tackles: 19 Pressures: 3 Sacks: 0 TFL: 1 Defensive Stops: 9 Penalties: 1

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.