The Dallas Cowboys made some moves today ahead of their scheduled minicamp. The Cowboys brought in seven players for a tryout, with a couple of “known” names among them. Former first-round pick N’Keal Harry was among them, as well as quarterback Jacob Eason.

#Cowboys FA workouts:



N'Keal Harry - WR

Jacob Eason - QB

Bryce Perkins - QB

Lynn Bowden - WR

Tyron Johnson - WR (signed)

Jordan Miller - CB

Thakarius Keyes - CB



Harry = ex-1st rd



Eason = ex-4th rd



Short drive for Miller: won XFL championship with the Renegades. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) June 5, 2023

Harry was chosen by the New England Patriots at the end of the first round in the 2019 draft. He has since fallen out of favor and is obviously looking to get back in the game. Instead, the Cowboys went in another direction and signed Tyron Johnson at wide reciever.

Johnson has kicked around with numerous teams on practice squads, but did see a brief moment of success with the Chargers in 2020. He has 20 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

The Cowboys also waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway who recently got in trouble over driving on a suspended license, the last in a line of off-the-field problems.