We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 96.

DT Neville Gallimore

Born: 17th January 1997 (26) - Ottawa, Ontario

College: Oklahoma Sooners

Draft: 2020, Round 3, Pick 82, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 422

Tackles: 33

Pressures: 9

Sacks: 1

TFL: 2

Defensive Stops: 11

Penalties: 2

College:

The “Canadian Bulldozer” showed great promise at Oklahoma after his redshirt season in 2015. Every year he improved as a penetrating defensive tackle, and his efforts in his senior season got him a lot of attention. So much so that by the third round in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys handed in his card and many fans got excited with the selection. During his time at Oklahoma, Gallimore totaled 147 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, nine sacks and five forced fumbles while also making three College Playoff appearances.

Cowboys Review:

It’s been a tough ride for Gallimore so far at Dallas. His second year was cut short after a bad elbow injury at the start of the season which limited his play time to just five games. It was clear he wasn’t as effective when he returned. Last year he had no injury concerns and was graded one of the lowest defensive tackles in the league. With a coordinator like Dan Quinn, the expectation is that he should be further along than what he currently plays at so this season is extremely important to Gallimore.

2023 Roster Projection:

Some analysts talk of him being on the trade block and some say he deserves the chance to try and flash his pass rushing skills one last time at Dallas. The defensive line right now is pretty stacked and has plenty of talent, so if Gallimore is hoping to keep a role at Dallas, he needs to put it together quickly or he could be the odd man out.

Projected 2023 stats:

Snaps: 330

Tackles: 30

Pressures: 19

Sacks: 3

TFL: 3

Defensive stops: 18

The big question:

Is Neville Gallimore on the final 53-man roster for Dallas versus the Giants in Week 1? Let us know in the comments.