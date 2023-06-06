With the Cowboys waiting until the seventh-round to draft a WR this year, 2022 third-round pick Jalen Tolbert is going to get a real opportunity.

“Obviously last year didn’t go how I wanted it to or anybody wanted it to,” Tolbert said as the team preps for this week’s minicamp. “I’m taking it personal. I’m looking forward to proving everybody wrong. Obviously, I hear a lot of (criticism), so I love it. “I didn’t have the year that I wanted and I take full responsibility for it. I’m looking forward to making that Year 2 jump and continuing to work and build chemistry and continue to do positive things on and off the field with these guys. I’m excited for this year.” Known for his athleticism and speed over his four collegiate seasons, Tolbert averaged 18 yards per reception during his senior campaign en route to be named the 2021 Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year. But there were growing pains for a prospect who’d put an emphasis on playing baseball for much of his life. Now, though, in a receiver room of CeeDee Lamb, Gallup and recent addition Brandin Cooks, the second-year wideout, as he competes with Simi Fehoko and others for the No. 4 wideout job, is getting attention for his desire to make an impact this season.

The offseason roster shuffling is just getting started.

The Dallas Cowboys made some moves today ahead of their scheduled minicamp. The Cowboys brought in seven players for a tryout, with a couple of “known” names among them. Former first-round pick N’Keal Harry was among them, as well as quarterback Jacob Eason. Harry was chosen by the New England Patriots at the end of the first round in the 2019 draft. He has since fallen out of favor and is obviously looking to get back in the game. Instead, the Cowboys went in another direction and signed Tyron Johnson at wide receiver. Johnson has kicked around with numerous teams on practice squads, but did see a brief moment of success with the Chargers in 2020. He has 20 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. The Cowboys also waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway who recently got in trouble over driving on a suspended license, the last in a line of off-the-field problems.

All in favor of an actual DeLorean in the backfield?

A 1975-76 REDUX IN DALLAS? So it would appear that the Cowboys offensive backfield is set. And the surprise of the group this year might be Luepke. Especially if you consider the 1975 and 1976 seasons for Dallas. During the first half of the 1970s, the Cowboys top running backs were Duane Thomas and Calvin Hill. After Thomas departed, Hill led the team in rushing for three straight seasons (1972-74). But Hill bolted the NFL for the ill-fated World Football League’s Hawaiians for the 1975 season. He returned to the NFL in 1976 but played in Washington and was never the same player. Hill’s departure/defection left the Cowboys in a lurch in the backfield. They were still two years away from drafting Tony Dorsett and Walt Garrison, the third-leading rusher on the team in 1974, had retired. This left Dallas with a backfield of running backs Preston Pearson, Doug Dennison, Charley Young and Scott Laidlaw. The team’s lone fullback that year was Robert Newhouse. AND A FULLBACK SHALL LEAD THEM Newhouse would end up leading the team in carries (209) and yards (930). He would catch 34 passes for 275 yards as well.

Cowboys fans are left wondering if Jimmy Johnson will ever actually make it to the Ring of Honor.

For the fifth season in a row, the Cowboys Ring of Honor will apparently remain a 22-man club. Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters on Monday that he has no current plans to add any new members to the club’s most exclusive list, whose names adorn the walls of the very stadium that America’s Team calls home. The announcement was first reported by David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. That means, most notably, another year of waiting for former head coach Jimmy Johnson. Johnson won two Super Bowls for the organization in his first five years at the pro level and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. On his own enshrinement weekend, Johnson had the spotlight stolen by Jones when he was told- on live TV, no less– that he’d finally be immortalized in the Ring of Honor, even after a highly-publicized decades-long feud between the two.

The real hitting still won’t start until training camp, but this week’s minicamp will be another look at the strengths and weaknesses of the current roster.

Dallas Still on the Hunt for a Kicker Tristan Vizcaino is definitely one player fans should be watching during offseason workouts and drills. The Cowboys signed the journeyman kicker in January, and he’s the only one currently on the roster. Dallas released Brett Maher after he missed five extra points and a field goal in two playoff games. Vizcaino appeared in three games last season for the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, though he only handled kickoffs for the latter. He has made 91.7 percent of his field-goal attempts but missed five of his 20 point-after tries. Dallas will bring in competition at some point. “We’re looking at the other leagues. We’re looking at guys that are out on the streets, guys that potentially come in a trade,” vice president of player personnel Will McClay said, per the team’s official website. “It’s a big mix of all that stuff and when the time is that we find the right kicker to add to the competition.” Vizcaino’s performance in minicamp could help determine just how aggressive Dallas becomes in its search for a kicker. If he struggles, the 26-year-old might not even make it to training camp, and the Cowboys could begin making calls to veteran free agents such as Mason Crosby, Ryan Succop and Randy Bullock.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.