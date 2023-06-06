On Monday we got news that the Cowboys had conducted tryouts with seven different players, and none of them were kickers. One of the seven, journeyman receiver Tyron Johnson was signed already, but the move coincided with the release of Antonio Callaway following his arrest.

#Cowboys FA workouts:



N'Keal Harry - WR

Jacob Eason - QB

Bryce Perkins - QB

Lynn Bowden - WR

Tyron Johnson - WR (signed)

Jordan Miller - CB

Thakarius Keyes - CB



Harry = ex-1st rd



Eason = ex-4th rd



Short drive for Miller: won XFL championship with the Renegades. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) June 5, 2023

That still leaves two open roster spots for the Cowboys, as they currently have 88 players signed to the team. While Johnson was the one who joined the team Monday, it seems likely that such a large pool of players will likely lead to another signing or two. With that in mind, these two should be at the top of the list.

WR N’Keal Harry

This isn’t the first time advocating for the Cowboys to add N’Keal Harry to the team. Harry was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2019, and came nowhere close to meeting expectations with the team. But Harry missed the first half of his rookie year with an injury, which meant his first full season in the NFL came in the first year without Tom Brady in Foxborough. That didn’t even go well for Bill Belichick, so it’s no surprise it didn’t go well for Harry.

Last year, Harry was with the Bears but once again missed the start of the season with an injury. By the time he made his season debut, Chicago was operating such a run-heavy offense that there were hardly any opportunities for Harry to show what he could do.

Harry was a stud in college, though, which is why he went in the first round. He was a contested catch king with shades of Dez Bryant to his game. He’s also been one of the best run-blocking receivers in the NFL over his brief career thus far, a role that just so happens to have been vacated in Dallas by Noah Brown. Harry comes cheap right now, but he has talent waiting to be tapped. At the worst, he’s just a camp body; but Harry could turn into a valuable move piece as the fourth receiver in Dallas if he can build a rapport with Dak Prescott.

QB Bryce Perkins

The Cowboys worked out two quarterbacks on Monday, which is very interesting. A new rule change passed this summer allows teams to have an extra quarterback active for game days without having to actually elevate them from the practice squad. The initial thought was that this meant Will Grier was effectively locked up as QB3 for the season, but on the practice squad. But perhaps Dallas will instead opt for a more developmental quarterback as their practice squad QB3 and let Grier battle Cooper Rush just for that backup spot.

Whether or not that’s the case, adding Bryce Perkins to this quarterback room makes too much sense. Rush has shown his ability to function at an adequate level as a backup, and Grier had some fans in the building last year before missing time in the preseason with an injury. But neither of them possess the athleticism of Perkins, a veritable dual-threat quarterback.

Perkins was an electric player at Virginia in college, and his lone NFL start - for the Rams in 2022 - saw him throw for 100 yards and rush for 44 yards. It was a solid performance in the context of what turned out to be a terrible Rams team last year. The year before, though, Perkins was Matthew Stafford’s backup when the Rams won the Super Bowl.

Perkins would give the Cowboys a backup option with a more similar skill set to Prescott than either Rush or Grier currently offer, at least as it relates to athleticism, and he’d make the third player on the roster to have won a Super Bowl. That’s a great combination for a third quarterback.