The biggest question mark plaguing the 2023 Dallas Cowboys is just how are they going to put together the offensive line heading into week one. With just over a month until the team heads west for training camp, that picture isn’t much clearer at this time.

Mike McCarthy at mandatory minicamp and acknowledged that there seems to be some real questions about their projected starting right tackles availability as they draw closer to camp.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said RT Terence Steele might not be ready for start of training camp. “We’ll have to see when we get to Oxnard.” Steele had knee surgery in December following tears to ACL, MCL and MPFL. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 6, 2023

This doesn't mean that he for sure will not be ready to go, but it certainly does not inspire confidence in his availability. Terence Steele was always going to be the wild card for this offensive line this season after his knee injury and the timeline to get him to be ready for the new year, but if they find themselves without Steele for any period of time it changes the configuration of the front five in a major way.

If Steele is healthy, the best five are obvious, but the team will need to practice for other scenarios. Without Steele, the Smiths (Tyron, Tyler), may have to move. The depth will also play a part. Where does Asim Richards factor? What about Chuma Edoga? Is Matt Waletzko in the mix anywhere? All these questions need answers at a much rapid pace if the reality is that Terence Steele is unable to go.

The Cowboys have time to figure it out and they are monitoring the situation as it evolves, but the acknowledgment by head coach Mike McCarthy that Terence Steele may be absent at the start leaves us with much more questions than answers.