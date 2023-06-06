So far, the Dallas Cowboys have had an excellent offseason. They were able to address concerns about their wide receiver position and cornerback after making trades for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, respectively. They also retained some key players in free agency after re-signing Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson. All in all, the Cowboys are headed for, at the very least, a competitive season. Yet, if there is one question hanging over this team that needs to be answered, it’s the offensive line.

Last season injuries plagued them, so some players were asked to play in unfamiliar positions. Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith had to grow up fast. Overall, the offensive line wasn’t terrible, but they were not to the same standard if healthy. With their core returning for another season, the question shifts to who fits in where and what combination would make the unit and the Cowboys most successful. Better said, what are the team’s intentions for how they intend to utilize their personnel?

For minicamp, Mike McCarthy gives an update.

#Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy just told us the plan is to work Tyron Smith at LT and Tyler Smith at LG this week. — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) June 6, 2023

The Cowboys intend to work Tyron Smith at left tackle and Tyler Smith at left guard this week. Interesting information since that means Tyron Smith would return to his more natural position on the left side after he started four games at right tackle in 2022 following his return from an injury last summer. Tyler Smith slides inside to guard after being named to the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) NFL All-Rookie Team in 2022. Smith turned a few heads last year at training camp, displaying his strength and power. Even more impressive was how well he handled playing left tackle amidst concerns about his penchant for penalties while playing at the University of Tulsa.

At the very least, Tyler Smith gained plenty of experience on the outside should he be needed in that capacity again, although the hope is for Tyron Smith to remain fully healthy this season for the first time since 2015. That said, this news from McCarthy now gives a glimpse of one possible starting offensive lineman configuration for the start of the regular season. Tyler Biadasz will be at center, with Zack Martin at right guard. But the news that Terence Steele might not be ready for training camp scrambles the rest.

If Steele can go to start the 2023 season, the lineup of Smith, Smith, Biadasz, Martin and Steele gives the Cowboys an excellent unit that can anchor a running game. Additionally, Tyler Biadasz was named to his first Pro Bowl last season. If this offensive line combination is the one they choose for this season, the Cowboys could have an excellent blend of established talent and budding prospects.