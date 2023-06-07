The East-West Shrine Bowl will be coming to the home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was officially announced the game will be moving to The Ford Center in Frisco, TX, and will be played inside the Cowboys practice facility at The Star on February 1, 2024.

The bowl game was previously held in Las Vegas for two years at Allegiant Stadium. The Cowboys, in particular, are very familiar with the event and like pulling from the pool of athletes in the game. In their 2023 draft class alone, Dallas selected three players who were a part of the most recent East-West Shrine Bowl—Luke Schoonmaker, Junior Fehoko, and Eric Scott Jr.

Not only is the game used to highlight the players themselves, but it also brings awareness to the Shriners Hospital for Children. In an official statement from the East-West Shrine game website, the CEO Kenny Kraven is welcoming the new partnership with the Cowboys.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Dallas Cowboys to host this game at the Ford Center at The Star and carry on the tradition of impacting lives beyond the football field. The East-West Shrine Bowl helps raise the profile of Shriners Children’s and the amazing care provided to children around the world.”

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones echoed the importance of the game and especially what it means for college football.

“It is a tremendous honor to host the East-West Shrine Bowl at the Ford Center at The Star next February. The game is a fixture in college football. We look forward to bringing the best college football players in the country to Frisco in the spirit of helping Shriners Children’s care for young patients around the world.”

Being it was the country’s first college football all-star game, the East-West Shrine Bowl has helped many of the NFL’s prominent athletes take that next step from the collegiate level to the pros. Some of the biggest names include Roger Staubach, Bob Lilly, Randy White, “Mean” Joe Greene, Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor, John Elway, and Gale Sayers.

While the Cowboys hope Scott Jr., Fehoko, and Schoonmaker follow in the footsteps of Staubach, Lily, and White, the fact the game will be held in their backyard should give them a competitive advantage over other teams coming to the game with it being close to home.

For Dallas’ front office, which has a track history of acing the draft process, this will be a partnership that benefits both the game and the Cowboys.