The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a mandatory minicamp and when it is all said and done they will break as a team before reconvening at the end of next month for training camp in Oxnard, California.

It is not uncommon to see the Cowboys be careful with some of their veterans this time of year and it appears that the team is doing just that with guard Zack Martin. It was reported after Tuesday’s session that Martin is dealing with a soft tissue issue but that it is not a big deal or anything that the club is concerned by.

Cowboys RG Zack Martin said he’s been sidelined this spring with a soft tissue injury. Held back as precaution. “I’m fine. …They’re just being smart, making sure I get to training camp feeling ready to rock.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 6, 2023

Amazingly, the 2023 season will be Martin’s 10th in the NFL and while the previous nine have all been of exemplary effort, time has a wear and tear effect on everyone.

It is smart for the Cowboys to be cautious with one of their best players, although they certainly do have a bit to figure out as far as the offensive line is concerned. On Tuesday, Tyron Smith worked at left tackle with Tyler Smith at left guard which was the combination that many have been wanting to see for a while, but it appears that we will have to wait to see the entire group all together for a sustained period of time.