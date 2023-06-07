Some updates from the Cowboys minicamp action.

While there is an ongoing kicker debate going on, Tristan Vizcaino did what he could today to quiet that scuttle by going 8-for-8 on field goals from 33, 35, 38, 40, 43, 46, 47 and 55 yards. Range hasn’t been the question around Vizcaino’s early career, and he’s proven that early on in his time in Dallas. The question remains if he can stay consistent, and he did just that on Tuesday. - (Nick Harris) The removal of Tony Pollard from minicamp as he recovers from a leg injury suffered in the final game of the season has created a window of opportunity for just about any ball-carrier on the roster with the first-team. Rico Dowdle, Malik Davis and Ronald Jones were featured the most, and while Deuce Vaughn was mainly featured with the second-team, he did get some first-team reps out of the backfield and lined up out wide. - (Nick Harris) Wondering what the Cowboys front five will look like in 2023? Well, after experimenting in OTAs, they started minicamp with Tyron Smith at left tackle with Tyler Smith taking left guard duties, and Matt Waletzko playing the role of RT1 in the absence of a recovering Terence Steele. - (Patrik Walker)

Jabril Cox tries to not be forgotten by impressing in practice.

Dallas Cowboys LB Jabril Cox tore his ACL in his rookie season, and coach Mike McCarthy revealed before Tuesday’s minicamp-opening workout that in his view, Cox’s sophomore campaign isn’t a true representation of what the LSU product can deliver. “That first year back, there’s a first time getting through a number of thresholds they need to get over,” McCarthy said. “I can only tell you based off what I see, I do feel like he is back.” And then a couple of hours later, Cox proved his coach right. Dallas’ second-teamers worked in a two-minute drill, simulating game conditions. On third down, Cox made the play on an end-zone pass, recording a pass defensed. Then came fourth-and-goal. ... and he did it again, another PBU that resulted in a vocal defense-wide celebration.

Zeke is ranked as the 11th-best free agent still out there.

11. Ezekiel Elliott, RB 2022 team: Dallas Cowboys | Age entering 2023 season: 28 Elliott’s short-area acceleration has diminished, and he lacks a second gear in the open field. But he’s still a punishing runner with excellent contact balance and the pass-protection technique to pick up blitzers. Elliott should be targeted as a power back who can win in short-yardage and goal-line situations and catch the ball out of the backfield on screens and swings. In 2022, Elliott rushed 876 yards at 3.8 per carry. It was his seventh season with the Cowboys, who released him as free agency officially opened.

Trade Dorance Armstrong?

A year ago, the Dallas Cowboys signed complementary pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong to a new two-year, $12 million deal. That proved to be a smart move, as he went on to have a career year with 8.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures. Why consider trading Armstrong now? His value is at an all-time high, he could depart in 2024 free agency anyway, and the Cowboys have a fairly strong rotation of edge-rushers. That group includes two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons, who is bulking up and converting from linebacker to a full-time edge-rusher this offseason. It also includes three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence, 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Viliami Fehoko. This isn’t to suggest that Armstrong can’t have a prominent role for the Cowboys in 2023, but his future with the team is uncertain at best. With pass-rushers always in demand, Dallas would almost certainly get a reasonable return in a trade. Moving Armstrong might also help Dallas address a position of greater need, like running back, while opening up opportunities for players like Williams and Fehoko. It’s an option the Cowboys must consider, even if keeping a deep pass-rushing rotation is a perfectly reasonable alternative.

Leonard Fournette's names keeps getting linked to the Cowboys

“I do get the sense that they’re probably going to bring in another veteran or two like you mentioned,” Mosher said on the “Locked on Cowboys” podcast. “Remember the Cowboys signed Anthony Barr once training camp started last year. Maybe they’ll do a similar move. I’m still looking at the running back position.” “That’s still one where I feel like [a move is coming]. I don’t think it’s going to be Ezekiel Elliott coming back, but maybe it’s somebody like a Leonard Fournette or somebody just to give them something else in that backfield. I’m looking at that position,” Mosher said. Fournette played three seasons for the Bucs and helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2020. He amassed 1,847 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground plus 178 catches for 1,210 yards and five scores in his Bucs tenure.

