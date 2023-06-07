Wednesday is known as hump day during a conventional week but also served as that for the Dallas Cowboys and their three-day mandatory minicamp with things set to wrap up following Thursday’s session. Unlike Tuesday’s action, Wednesday caused a momentary panic.

The Cowboys are treating these sessions with extreme caution as far as physical activity is concerned so as not to cross any league lines the way that they have in recent memory (Mike McCarthy has joked about how being fined is still a sensitive topic for him). Unfortunately football is a sport which means even in a contact-less world things can happen and there was an apparent injury scare with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s left leg. Thankfully it appears as if all is fine.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb seemed in good spirits afterward, laughing with teammates. He was able to walk under own power. Rather than exit field for further evaluation, he stood on sideline for close of practice in support of teammates. Important to start there. pic.twitter.com/9RtFC43vEH — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 7, 2023

Lamb suffered an apparent left leg injury about midway into practice. Head athletic trainer Jim Maurer evaluated him at multiple locations on field. Again, hopefully just a scare. Lamb was hobbled following an impressive one-handed catch, initially favoring leg with a limp. pic.twitter.com/rbC4i4AHIQ — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 7, 2023

It certainly seems positive that Lamb was in a positive place following the apparent injury. While it is irresponsible to read too much into anything with situations like this, one would assume that all seems to be fine based on the way both Lamb and the team seemed to handle everything.

While the Cowboys bolstered their wide receiver room with Brandin Cooks this offseason Lamb remains the top option of the group. Losing him for any amount of time would be disastrous. Again, thankfully all appears well here.

Brandin Cooks seems like he is off to a great start

Speaking of Cooks, it is starting to feel more and more likely that the Cowboys really are going to get something legitimate out of him this coming season. Caution should always be exercised around this time of year given that this is hardly full-out football, but Cooks is impressing.

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks is blazing fast.

That's the tweet. I will let your favorite seam heads explain. OMG — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 7, 2023

Quarterback Dak Prescott has had a lot of success downfield, and if Cooks can help challenge defenses in that way it will really add another element to the team.

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign DE Ben Banogu

Shortly after Wednesday’s session wrapped the Cowboys got back to work with re-tooling their roster. This has been a busy week for them in many ways, including roster development, but they are expected to be adding a defender to the mix.

Cowboys are expected to sign DE Ben Banogu, two people familiar with discussions said. Former TCU standout was a Colts second-round pick in 2019. He grew up in North Texas, graduating from Prosper High. https://t.co/fdk3CeF4SF — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) June 7, 2023

Ben Banogu has spent his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts so far and appeared in 16 games for them last season.