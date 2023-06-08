Between the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, and New York Giants there is a lot of talent floating around the NFC East division. Last year three of the four teams made the playoffs and we could see something similar happen once again in 2023.

Today, we are going to scour the NFC East and identify the best offensive players by position from the division. Opinions will vary as to who the best at a certain position may be, but that’s sports. Let’s proceed.

QB - Dak Prescott, Cowboys

In a neck and neck race, the Cowboys two-time Pro Bowl player slightly edges out Jalen Hurts as the best QB in the NFC East. He may be coming off a down year by throwing 15 INT’s, but he remains the most consistent and longest tenured QB in the division.

RB - Saquon Barkley, Giants

The two-time Pro Bowl RB was the Giants second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s had to overcome some injury concerns early on in his career, but has bounced back to once again to become one of the most feared and dangerous RBs in the entire league.

WR (X) - A.J. Brown, Eagles

After joining the Eagles via trade in the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Titans WR didn’t wait long to make his presence felt in the NFC East. He had a career year with 88 receptions for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns, leading to his second Pro Bowl selection.

WR (Z) - Terry McLaurin, Commanders

The 76th overall pick in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft is arguably the most underrated WR in the entire league. Poor QB play has hurt his Pro Bowl votes most of his career, but he finally earned that accolade last season in 2022.

WR (slot) - CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

Although he’s not primarily a slot WR, it is where he is the most productive and does the most damage. The Cowboys 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft is a two-time Pro Bowl player and one of the best WRs in the entire league.

TE - Dallas Goedert, Eagles

The Eagles TE slightly edges out Darren Waller as the best at his position in the NFC East. If Waller can overcome his injury concerns - he’s only played 20 games the last two seasons - he could overtake Goedert, but he still has to prove himself worthy on the field.

RT - Lane Johnson, Eagles

The two-time First-Team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl player has been a mainstay as the Eagles RT since selecting him fourth overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. Last year he set a record not allowing a QB sack in 26 consecutive games.

LT - Andrew Thomas, Giants

After a rocky start to begin his professional career, the Giants LT has turned himself into one of the better blindside protectors in the entire league. He edges out Jordan Mailata as the best LT in the NFC East, however, the margin between the two is minimal.

RG - Zack Martin, Cowboys

The six-time First-Team All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl player is not only the best right guard in the NFC East, but arguably the entire NFL. A case could be made the future Hall of Famer could be the best offensive lineman the Dallas Cowboys have ever had.

LG - Landon Dickerson, Eagles

The 37th overall pick in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft has already developed into one of the best left guards in the entire league. He was a Pro Bowl selection last season and should earn that nomination once again in 2023.

C - Jason Kelce, Eagles

The five-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl player may be 35 years old, but he’s still the best center in the NFC East division. Cowboys OC Tyler Biadasz could be nipping on his heels to claim that honor, but for now the longtime Eagle sits alone at the top.