Cowboys news: Zack Martin thinks Mike McCarthy brings an ‘edge’ to the play-calling

Zack Martin thinks Mike McCarthy brings and edge to the play-calling.

“It’s more of an attitude deal,” [Zack] Martin said. “That’s the best way I can describe it. The plays aren’t going to change. We’re going to run our inside zone, outside zone. I think it’s just the mindset and attitude we’re going to bring and that edge I talked about.” [..] The switch to McCarthy calling plays, with Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator and former NFL quarterback Scott Tolzien as his position coach, means something of a reset for Prescott. “Definitely refreshed,” Prescott said. “Just the details of everything have went up. That just heightened my focus, heightened everybody else’s focus. You the intentions. You know the purpose of plays. It’s definitely refreshing and exciting.” McCarthy mused at times over the past three years about missing his days as a play-caller. Now the 59-year-old has returned to the front of the room in meetings with the offense and the quarterbacks, which backup Cooper Rush says has been kind of fun. McCarthy had to admit it was for him, too. “It’s everything that goes into preparing the game plan,” McCarthy said. “That’s the guy that gets to compete on game day with the coordinator on the other side of the field. I think it’s only natural that I’m enjoying it.”

Who will be the team’s kicker in 2023 is anyone’s guess, but Tristan Vizcaino is making his early case for the gig.

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off mandatory minicamp Tuesday. The team had scheduled to run through some 11-on-11 drills, but Mike McCarthy told the media that they’re keeping it at 7-on-7s to avoid getting fined after the head coach was penalized the last two years for conducting practices that were deemed too physical. There will be more takeaways in the coming days to analyze. For now, though, let’s underline some surprise early standouts from minicamp. 3. Tristan Vizcaino, K The Cowboys’ 2023 starting kicker (likely) isn’t currently on the roster, but Vizcaino has done everything possible to maintain at least a spot on the practice squad with his performance at OTAs and minicamp. After a strong showing at OTAs, Vizcaino made all nine of his field goals Tuesday, including a long of 55 yards. It’s worth noting Vizcaino is kicking without the interference of an offensive line or pass rush, but he’s certainly faces a semblance of pressure each time he lines up for a kick. It’s not a big sample size by any stretch, but Vizcaino hasn’t missed more than two field goals in any practice. He’s been wonky from distance (50 yards or longer), but fans have to appreciate how accurate he’s been early on.

Another camp body has been added to an already crowded edge rushing room.

The Cowboys have added another defensive end to their roster. The club signed Ben Banogu on Wednesday, putting the current personnel count at 89 players, one short of the limit. Banogu was a second-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. The native-born Nigerian grew up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and graduated from TCU. The 27-year-old appeared in 50 games over four seasons with the Colts, amassing 29 tackles, three TFLs, six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one forced fumble. At 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, Banogu roughly fits the physical profile that the Cowboys like to see in their ends. He’s known as an uber-athletic player who simply may not have been a good fit in the scheme run by Matt Eberflus, the Colts’ former defensive coordinator. It’s worth noting that he saw action in 16 games last season under new DC Gus Bradley, after getting into just nine games in each of the two years prior.

After the Ezekiel Elliott situation, would the team really consider this?

Trade rumors are what fuels the NFL postseason this time of year. One involving the Dallas Cowboys and Dalvin Cook is gathering steam. Per a source, according to a Minnesota Vikings-related podcast, the Cowboys have “kicked the tires” on a trade for the seventh-year running back. What Does Cook Bring To The Table But let’s say Cook really is on the market. And let’s say Dallas sees him as that final piece. What will he bring to Dallas? Cook has played in 73 games over six seasons. Last year was the first year he played in all 17 games. He’s rushed for over 1,100 yards the last four seasons. With 5,993 yards he’s averaging 82 yards a game and has 47 career touchdowns.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episodes of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.