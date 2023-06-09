2022 was a carer-year for Cowboys’ pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong. After signing a two-year, $12 million deal to stay in Dallas in March 2022, Armstrong proved to be worth every bit of the deal last season. The 25 year old recorded career-highs in total pressures (43), (QB Hits (16), TFL (10), and sacks (8.5). All four of those stats were good for second-best on the Cowboys team behind All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons.

At times last season, Armstrong was pretty clearly Dallas’ second-best pass-rusher. He impacted multiple games in a big way and played a large part in the overall success of the Cowboys’ defense. Armstrong figures to play a large role on the Dallas defense in 2023, but it seems not everyone believes the Cowboys need to keep him to have success.

In a recent article, Armstrong was named as “one player the Cowboys should consider trading” before training camp, and why moving him could be a smart move.

A year ago, the Dallas Cowboys signed complementary pass-rusher Dorance Armstrong to a new two-year, $12 million deal. That proved to be a smart move, as he went on to have a career year with 8.5 sacks and 18 quarterback pressures. Why consider trading Armstrong now? His value is at an all-time high, he could depart in 2024 free agency anyway, and the Cowboys have a fairly strong rotation of edge-rushers. That group includes two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons, who is bulking up and converting from linebacker to a full-time edge-rusher this offseason. It also includes three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence, 2022 second-round pick Sam Williams, Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie fourth-round pick Viliami Fehoko. This isn’t to suggest that Armstrong can’t have a prominent role for the Cowboys in 2023, but his future with the team is uncertain at best. With pass-rushers always in demand, Dallas would almost certainly get a reasonable return in a trade. Moving Armstrong might also help Dallas address a position of greater need, like running back, while opening up opportunities for players like Williams and Fehoko. It’s an option the Cowboys must consider, even if keeping a deep pass-rushing rotation is a perfectly reasonable alternative.

With respect, moving Armstrong would be a pretty foolish move. You can never have enough pass-rushers, especially ones that can get you eight sacks in a season as Armstrong did.

Sure, Sam Williams may take a leap forward in year two and rookie Viliami Fehoko might add some production, but Armstrong is a proven commodity who has the versatility to play multiple positions and can get after the quarterback. You don’t give guys like that away, especially for a running back.

Dorance Armstrong will play a valuable role on the 2023 Cowboys defense. Moving him and losing depth at one of the most important positions in all of football would be a foolish move.