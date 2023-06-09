Cowboys countdown to kickoff: #93 Viliami Fehoko

We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 93.

DE Viliami Fehoko

Born: 16th December 1999 (23) - East Palo Alto, California

College: San Jose State Spartans

Draft: 2023, Round 4, Pick 129, Dallas Cowboys

2022 Stats: (College)

Snaps: 593

Tackles: 69

Pressures: 66

Sacks: 12

TFL: 19

Defensive Stops: 41

Penalties: 3

College:

Viliami “Junior” Fehoko was a converted tight end to defensive end and hit the ground running as soon as he made the change. For three years running he was named first-team All-Mountain West and in 2022 was awarded Mountain West Defensive Player of The Year. His cousin is Tampa Bay’s nose tackle Vita Vea and it looks as though his tackling skills and ability to be a nuisance in the backfield has rubbed off. By the time Fehoko finished his time in San Jose State, he had 191 total tackles, 46 tackles for loss (which is second-most in school history), 23 sacks (fifth-most in school history) and recorded five forced fumbles. In 2022 he led his team in sacks, fifth in the nation in tackles for loss and third on his team in total tackles.

Cowboys Outlook:

Although most didn’t see it but defensive end for Dallas was a sneaky need coming into the 2023 NFL Draft. With the likes of Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler not on contract for 2024, and Demarcus Lawrence getting up there in age, the Cowboys decided to add to the defensive line. He’s perfectly suited to play as a hand-down left defensive end on an even front, or kick inside as a pass-rushing defensive tackle. His speed and quickness off the snap will be what excites Dan Quinn the most and will look to get him snaps in preseason to see what he can produce. This is a player who was very disruptive in the opposing backfield while playing for the Spartans.

Projected 2023 stats:

Snaps: 198

Tackles: 11

Pressures: 10

Sacks: 1

TFL: 12

Defensive stops: 8

The big question:

How much impact will Fehoko have during his first year? Put your answer in the comment section.