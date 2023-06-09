The Cowboys new offense has a whole lot of the old in it.

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will evolve in 2023 because they’ll have a new voice relaying the plays into quarterback Dak Prescott’s helmet...McCarthy is invigorating the existing playbook with elements of his foundational West Coast offense, which led Prescott to name Dallas’ new offense the “Texas Coast.” “Funny, this is the ‘Texas Coast,’” Prescott said Wednesday, via ESPN. ”We just renamed that, the quarterbacks. It’s got definitely some West Coast principles, but has a little bit of what we’ve done in the past and just obviously marrying them together with a lot of detail and maybe in a sense, a system that’s not out there. So there you go.” New offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer went out of his way to clarify on Thursday, the final day of the Cowboys’ mandatory minicamp, that many element’s of Kellen Moore’s attack will remain in place. “I’ve said it and I do believe it, it wasn’t broke,” Schottenheimer told CBS Sports Thursday. “What they’ve done here over the last five-six- seven years has been really good since Dak came into the league. We wanted to keep a lot of that in place. That’s what our players know. We’re a veteran, strong offense that has added some really cool pieces. We were very selective about the changes we made. We tried to protect some of the language, the things Dak has used for a long time, but we certainly added some wrinkles. Not to put a number on it, but we’re somewhere in that keep 70 percent-ish.

The Cowboys are stocking up on analytics.

Fans of both the American film classic Pulp Fiction and America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys, know only one thing tastier than a Big Kahuna burger, and that’s a 40 Burger. After only accomplishing the feat five times in the five-year stretch from 2015 through 2019 in the last half of the Jason Garrett era, Dallas has surpassed the 40-point barrier 11 times in the three seasons under Mike McCarthy, nine of them over the last two years. Scoring 40 points may seem an offensive stat, but it rarely happens without big stops and forced turnovers by the defense or hidden-yardage dominance thanks to special teams. The group effort extends beyond on-field performance, too. It’s fueled by having great intel about opponent tendencies, how to carry one’s self in high-leverage situations and even data-driven approaches to player acquisition. On Thursday, the Cowboys made a front office acquisition geared towards making a step up in that realm, hiring John Park as Director of Strategic Football Operations. When Mike McCarthy was hired, there was a ton of talk about his commitment to using data analytics to assist him in building a winner. The winning has been established, with back-to-back 12-victory campaigns, but now there’s a new man in charge of the data department who can hopefully keep Dallas on the leading edge.

Starts with confidence from your quarterback.

Although he isn’t a free agent for another two years, receiver CeeDee Lamb is in line for a massive payday - one that the Dallas Cowboys will probably be more than happy to dish out if teammate Dak Prescott’s prediction comes true. “I’ll say it,’’ said Prescott at this week’s minicamp at The Star. “I believe it. I think (Lamb) will be the best receiver in this league, honestly.’’ With his fellow 2020 first-round receiver in Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings also set for a big extension, Lamb could be in perfect position to get a good deal himself. Just how big that extension will be, though, is obviously yet to be seen.

Dak Prescott on CeeDee Lamb: “I say it, I believe it, I think he can be the best receiver in this league. He’s really only scratched the surface of what he’s capable of doing. … This is just the beginning for him.” https://t.co/1mPgF4JNHg — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 7, 2023

All things come to an end.

The Dallas Cowboys are a storied franchise with a rich history. While this current core of players arguably is the Cowboys’ most talented in the last 20 years, the proverbial changing of the guard means some players from former Dallas teams are at or nearing the end of their respective careers. 3. Blake Jarwin, TE A former undrafted free agent signing in 2017, Jarwin broke out in year two and enjoyed similar success the following year. Over those two seasons, Jarwin logged 58 passes for 672 yards and six touchdowns, while catching more than 75% of his targets and averaged nearly 12 yards per reception. His 2020 season ended after just one game due to a torn ACL. After completing that grueling rehab, Jarwin missed half of 2021 with a hip injury and underwent surgery after the season. Doctors called the injury ”very uncommon” for an NFL player and he hasn’t appeared in a regular season game since. In fact, Jarwin hasn’t even gotten a sniff of signing with a new team. He worked out for the hated Eagles in December, but nothing came of it. It’s been over a year since Dallas released Jarwin, and though a comeback is still possible, it’s hard not to think that his playing days could be over.

