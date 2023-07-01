We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 71.

OL Chuma Edoga

Born: 25th May 1997 (26) - Powder Springs, Georgia

College: USC Trojans

Draft: 2019, Round 3, Pick 92, New York Jets

2022 Stats:

Total Snaps: 60

Pass Block Snaps: 26

Run Block Snaps: 29

Sacks: 0

Pressures: 1

Penalties: 1

College:

Chuma Edoga enrolled at USC in 2015 and found himself on rotation duty at right tackle for the team in his freshman year. His first year was sporadic and he struggled at times, giving up three sacks and 15 pressures. He then picked up a wrist injury near the end of the season which would effect his offseason training. His sophomore season saw him play less than the previous year while he continued to train and learn to be an improved blocker. On 90 pass blocks snaps he allowed only two pressures.

In 2017, he finally was given a starting role at right tackle but missed two games due to an ankle injury. On his 678 offensive snaps, Edoga allowed three sacks and six pressures, but the best season was his senior year. He played all 12 games and allowed zero sacks and only four pressures. What was most impressive with Edoga was how he looked much improved each year in college and how he evolved as a blocker. In 2019 he got his name called by the New York Jets in the third round and got a starting role for the team by Week 5

Cowboys Outlook:

The unfortunate part of Chuma Edoga’s story so far in the NFL is that he hasn’t had chance to show what he can do. He has been placed on injured reserve by the two previous teams he’s been on before being able to prove his worth. Now he gets that chance once again.

Before the 2023 NFL Draft the Cowboys looked in the free agent market after Connor McGovern left the team. The Atlanta Falcons were moving on from Edoga after spending the season on IR and the Cowboys quickly went out and snagged him having already looked at him before. People may actually be over looking Edoga when the topic of left guard comes up. He could be a training camp surprise when things get rolling.

His problem so far is durability, but if he can stay healthy he’s more than capable to compete for a major role on the Dallas line, even if that role is insurance to cover both the left guard and left tackle position. His position flexibility will be why the front office went out and signed him, but he offers high levels of athleticism at the position. Edoga has extremely quick feet and is a capable run blocker. With Steele in question to start Week 1 for Dallas it’s very possible fans see Edoga walking out as one of the starting five early in the season.

Projected 2023 Stats:

Total Snaps: 250

Pass Block Snaps: 155

Run Block Snaps: 95

Pressures: 15

Sacks: 2

The Big Question:

Will Chuma Edoga be the Cowboys answer to left guard this year? Answers in the comments section.