Blogging the Boys discussion: Where does the Cowboys WR trio rank among the rest of the league?

The Dallas Cowboys have a talented wide receiver trio currently in their locker room. How does it compare to the best around the NFL?

By Chris Halling
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys solidified their top three wide receivers on the roster when they traded for WR Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans earlier in the offseason. Cooks joins a star in WR CeeDee Lamb, and a veteran playmaker in WR Michael Gallup. Adding Cooks gives Dallas one of the better wide receiver trifecta’s in the league, however, where do you think they would rank?

Some of the best WR trios in the league include:

Where do you believe the current trio in Dallas ranks among these teams?

Given the trajectory of Lamb, the speed of Cooks, and the ability that Gallup has to come down with contested catches, the current trio in Dallas offers a lot of versatility. It will be exciting to see them all on the field together, hopefully leading to a lot of points for the 2023 Cowboys offense.

