The former Cowboys offensive coordinator talks about losing the job to Prescott in 2016.

In 2015, he joined the Cowboys and reunited with former Detroit OC Scott Linehan in Dallas. He started two games as one of several Cowboys backups tasked with filling in for an injured Tony Romo that lost season and was looking forward to building on that limited experience as the team prepared for the 2016 campaign. But fate had a different plan. “I was still getting a lot of reps as the No. 2 at the time,” Moore recalled to Schrager. “I have a freak deal at training camp in Oxnard, the fourth day: an offensive lineman gets pushed back and falls back on my leg, I break my ankle. So I went back to Dallas and got surgery. Sitting there on the couch, I just remember watching, because Tony was feeling some, kind of, maintenance stuff at that point already with his back. So Dak was taking a ton of reps in practice, basically 1s, 2s, and 3s. They played that first game against the Rams in the preseason, the first season in the L.A. Coliseum. And he goes out there and just is dealing. It was incredible.” With that eye-opening performance just a few months after being the club’s fourth-round draft pick, Prescott looked like he’d be a more than serviceable backup option to Romo for the season. And then everything- for Prescott, for Romo, for Moore, and for the entire Cowboys franchise- changed in an instant. “The next week is at Seattle, and that’s where Tony’s back goes out,” Moore continue, “and Dak rolls out there and deals again. Certainly in the back of your mind as a competitor, you’re like, ‘Man, there was a chance here, and I missed the boat.’ There’s a competitive side of you that’s challenged by that, but all things happen for a reason. A, we figured out that Dak was really, really good. I’m glad we did.”

The All-Pro linebacker is taking time to give back in the offseason.

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons was the most popular player in attendance other than the Jones brothers. Parsons put on arguably the biggest show of the night, belting a pair of home runs and interacting with the pro-Cowboys crowd on hand. Parsons won the home run derby as well and came away very impressed with the city of El Paso in his first trip to the Sun City.. “I’m out here supporting my man Aaron Jones. I know how much he cares about his community,” Parsons said. “Now that I see that this is Cowboys country, I’ll definitely be back supporting him any time he comes. I love to come out and I love what he’s doing for the community.”

The undrafted free-agent wide receiver is hoping to make a name for himself in Oxnard.

How He Got Here: A native of Clovis, Calif., wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper turned down over double-digit Power Five offers when he became the fifth-highest rated recruit to ever sign with Fresno State as a four-star prospect in 2019. In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Moreno-Cropper was arguably the most productive pass-catcher in the entire Mountain West, accumulating 220 receptions for 2,701 yards and 21 touchdowns. Despite being a late sleeper during the draft process after shining at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Moreno-Cropper shockingly went undrafted and was swiftly picked up by Dallas as an undrafted free agent. What’s Next: The receiver room is firm up top with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, but the depth behind that three-headed monster remains largely up for grabs. That doesn’t exclude Moreno-Cropper who possesses 4.4 speed and elite separation with his deep route tree. There is a clear opportunity for the Fresno State product to make an impact as early as training camp in order to earn a roster spot going into the season. His high-level production and run-after-catch ability will give him an advantage that not many on the roster possess. One area that will need to improve for Moreno-Cropper to reach his full potential will be adding strength and muscle to his 5-foot-11, 172-pound frame. With more strength in route running and body control, Moreno-Cropper could become a steal for the Cowboys down the line.

Overshown will get a chance at playing time in his first year.

How about the big nickel safety/linebacker hybrid? All of those options are on the table. If you remember the 1992 Dallas Cowboys, there was a player with similar qualities. He was smaller than Overshown, but he was in a class of his own with versatility. Could DeMarvion be this year’s version of Darren Woodson? It’s probably too early to jump out the box, but the possibility still exists. IT’S A STRETCH BUT THERE ARE SOME SIMILARITIES BETWEEN WOODSON AND OVERSHOWN Back in 1992, Dallas drafted Darren Woodson out of Arizona State University. Many will remember he wasn’t a strong safety leaving the collegiate ranks. He spent most of his time playing outside linebacker. He was a heck of a talent. During his time at ASU, Woodson played some edge, linebacker, and safety, showing his versatility and ability to impact the game. The Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Dave Campo saw the undeniable talent similar to Dan Quinn identifying the talent in Overshown. The future Hall of Famer ran a 4.53 at the NFL Combine in the 40-yard dash solidifying the idea that he could fall into the mold of a safety.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episode of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.