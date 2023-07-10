Learning a new system, or even a revised system, is not easy. But Dak is well aware of where the team needs to be by the end of camp.

Prescott welcomes the change, and credited how McCarthy and the coaching staff have introduced the offense to him and the team. “He’s done a great job in the spring and the offseason of getting an idea, but we’ve got to make sure we really button it in and define it once we finish with camp,” Prescott said. Prescott wouldn’t get into specifics about changes to the offense, but said they were working on mending together McCarthy’s aggressiveness with the West Coast background. In terms of reps and implementation, outside of camp practices, Prescott didn’t give a clear answer on how much he expects to play in the preseason. “I’m always down for playing, always down for getting the reps,” Prescott said. “I’m going off their schedule. If I get action in the preseason, I’ll be all for it and if I don’t, I’ll make sure I’m preparing and getting those reps in practice.”

When you have one of the better starts to a defensive career in recent history, the money will follow.

The Athletic is right in saying that as a performer, Parsons will be prioritized right there with Dak and will become the second-highest paid Cowboys player of all time ... second only to Prescott. Oh, and that Micah - who we project to be an MVP candidate - will become the highest-paid defensive player of all-time ... with a projection of a massive $35 million annually. “As long as he continues to produce like he has his first two seasons, he’s on track to become the NFL’s highest-paid defender,” writes colleague Jon Machota. “There’s no way the Cowboys can allow him to walk out the door if he continues to consistently wreck games and make their defense one of the best in the league.’’ The good news is that the Cowboys front office is acutely aware of all of this - yes, surely even the $35 million APY number. After all, the highest-paid defensive player is currently the Rams’ Aaron Donald at $31.6 million APY. It simply stands to reason that in due time, Parsons will usurp Donald ... at the pay window, and, the Cowboys hope, on the field.

Instead of “this INT was Dak’s fault and this one wasn’t,” here is a look at how often Dak was targeting the right man.

2022 QB Recognition and Accuracy, via @throwthedamball https://twitter.com/throwthedamball/status/1676608452569755648 Prescott is normally around league average when it comes to accuracy when throwing to open receivers, but he was surreal in 2022. There could be numerous factors at play here, but it’s not difficult to connect the dots between having a lesser receiving corps and Prescott making sure that when his receivers did earn separation he made sure to get them the ball. There’s a ton of decision making for a quarterback as he goes through his progressions. That includes having to throw his receivers open on occasion. Prescott’s turnover-worthy play percentage was a whopping 3.8%, the highest of his career. When it came to his other 487 drop backs, though, he operated from the pocket way better than every other NFL quarterback. Suffice to say, if the Cowboys do a better job of getting him open targets to throw to, it could be a special season awaiting Prescott as he continues to evolve.

Talent and impact are two different things. But luckily for Dallas, they got two hyper-talented players at a bargain.

GILMORE As I looked at some stats for both outside of what I knew, Gilmore has two seasons with a minus-30 EPA allowed. EPA is a measure of success that defines each play’s value by its effect on the offense’s likelihood to score. Dan Quinn gets to pair Gilmore and Trevon Diggs, something the secondary struggled with last year. When teams threw away from Diggs, they got almost everything they wanted. The backend for Dallas is going to be really really good this season, and adding a guy like Gilmore will allow the front seven to attack the quarterback and put significant pressure on them. This defense has a good mix of young and veteran players. They are going to be tough to beat most days. COOKS Cooks joins an offense that averaged over 30 points a game in 2022 when Dak Prescott started, with Noah Brown and Dennis Houston behind CeeDee Lamb until they signed T.Y Hilton. Cooks has six seasons of over 1,000 yards. He has played nine total years and might be the best player in the NFL that has never made a Pro Bowl. Still crazy to think about. Lamb, Cooks, and Michael Gallup have a chance to be the best trio in all of football in 2023. People don’t understand how massive of a boost this is to the offense that was already one the best in football. Cooks still has top-level speed and can blow the top off a defense and open the middle of the field for Lamb and others.

What questions remain for you about the defense/special teams?

2. How much playing time will Sam Williams see in year two? Sam Williams was Dallas’ second-round pick last year, and he showed a ton of potential in his rookie season. Williams had four sacks, 22 tackles (10 for loss), nine quarterback hits, and forced one fumble in 15 games. His best game came in Week 7 against the Lions, when he had two sacks, three tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble on 14 snaps. He didn’t see much playing time in his rookie season — only playing more than 25 snaps in just three games. But when given the opportunity, Williams stepped up. He finished fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022. Now heading into year two, the Cowboys expect big things from the second-year edge rusher. Head coach Mike McCarthy has raved about Williams this offseason and has noticed a year-two jump already. #Cowboys EDGE Sam Williams advanced numbers per @PFF: 92nd percentile run stop %. 77th percentile pass rush grade without play-action. 73rd percentile pass rush grade on true pass rushes. 71st percentile pass rush grade. pic.twitter.com/3LHzydjhgO — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 26, 2023 It’s encouraging to see Dallas say great things about the 24-year-old, especially after a solid rookie campaign. But how will Williams fit in on defense?

Just nine more Sundays.

We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 63. C Tyler Biadasz Born: 20th November 1997 (25) - Amherst, Wisconsin College: Wisconsin Badgers Draft: 2020, Round 4, Pick 146, Dallas Cowboys 2022 Stats: Total Snaps: 1,285 Offensive Snaps: 1,194 (92%) Pass Block Snaps: 653 Run Block Snaps: 542 Sacks: 1 Pressures: 23 Penalties: 5

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episode of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.