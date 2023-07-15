Tony Pollard getting credit for last season, but he’ll be trying to climb the charts next offseason.

9. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys Highest ranking: 4 | Lowest ranking: Unranked Age: 26 | Last year’s ranking: Unranked Many evaluators are high on Pollard’s ceiling after Dallas finally embraced him as the lead back, turning 190 carries into 1,007 yards and nine touchdowns. With Ezekiel Elliott now gone, Pollard should surpass the 200-carry mark in 2023. “I call him a lemonade player — he turns lemons into lemonade, makes something out of nothing,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “It doesn’t have to be perfect for him to make plays.” An AFC personnel added: “Speed, man. He’s got major burst.” The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pollard, who’s set to earn $10.1 million this year. “I like the player, but I need to see him do it another year before I place him in the top 10,” another veteran NFL coach said. “Need to see more.”

Former Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams gave credit to Dak Prescott.

“Jalen is spectacular. But to me, Dak and him are different. Like they aren’t even close,” Terrance Williams recently said during an interview with Law Nation Sports on YouTube. “Jalen Hurts is more of a runner. He’s just built that way. Dak has the luxury of, ‘certain games do you feel like running for 50 yards, or do you feel like throwing for like 400.’ Jalen’s like bottled to like 100 yards rushing and 200 yards passing. ... Dak is like the best of both worlds.” ‘Best of both worlds’ is a unique way to put it. But is it accurate to paint Prescott as a runner? No, the Cowboys quarterback hasn’t broken the 100-yards-rushing benchmark in a single game through seven seasons just yet, but he has shown when he is forced to run, or called upon to do so, he can. That lack of a 100-yard rushing game contrasts with Hurts, who has done it twice in his NFL career. It may be lower than many expected, considering he has rushed for over 700 yards in back-to-back seasons. Hurts has the edge on the ground, but Prescott takes the crown through the air. The Cowboys quarterback has had two 4,000 yards passing seasons so far, and if 2023 goes as predicted, he could even break into the 5,000-yard club.

If the Cowboys want to take another step towards a Super Bowl, a trade could do it.

Devin White, LB Dallas’ 2023 draft was a huge step in the right direction when it comes to fixing the defense’s run-stopping woes from last year. Mazi Smith and DeMarvion Overshown will be a shot in the arm to the Cowboys’ run defense, but they’re still only rookies. If Dallas really wants to make their defense the most elite in football, an uber-athletic field general like Devin White would be a huge help. Donovan Smith, OT A 30-year-old veteran who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, Donovan Smith is a player the Cowboys may find themselves targeting out of necessity before too long. Tyron Smith seems to spend less time on the field every season. After flipping to right tackle a year ago, it feels like the Cowboys are searching for any and every possibility just to get him on the field. When Smith is available he’s one of the game’s best players, but he just can’t be relied on any more. Add to that equation Terence Steele’s recent knee injury and the Cowboys could find themselves in a heap of trouble at tackle if his recovery doesn’t go well.

Dallas could always use a few more defensive backs to develop.

How He Got Here: Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, Miami product Sheldrick Redwine has been a bit of a journeyman around the league on various practice squads in a short amount of time. After being cut by the Browns ahead of the 2021 season, Redwine had stints with the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers and Colts before being signed by the Cowboys in January to a reserve/future contract. After playing just 34 defensive snaps in 2021, Redwine was not on a roster during the 2022 season. What’s Next: Being a part of a loaded secondary group as an NFL journeyman is a tough task, but Redwine will have his shot to make an impact at corner, nickel and safety during training camp. Additionally, special teams spots remain open as Redwine’s 4.44 speed paired with his open-field tackling ability could help him land one of those positions. A pretty large improvement will need to be seen from Redwine for him to sneak in and snag a roster spot, but the opportunity will be on the table for the four-year veteran.

