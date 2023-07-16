The Cowboys wide receiver room last year was underwhelming to say the least. The Cowboys front office identified that problem and took action to ensure that it would not be the case once again here in 2023.

The addition of Brandin Cooks to pair with CeeDee Lamb was an important move for the Cowboys. The best move of the Cowboys offseason was a clear signal the Cowboys brass believe in this year’s team, and very much feels like a move for the here and now. Adding Cooks not only gives this offense a productive and experienced number two receiver, it takes pressure off of Michael Gallup as he looks to regain his old form after his knee injury two seasons ago, and provides insurance for the unit if he is unable to do so.

The Cowboys don’t regularly make outsourced impact moves like this, but when they do they make sure they know what they’re getting. No matter where Cooks has been he’s been productive. He has tallied at least one 1,000-yard season every where he has been and that is where we will set the mark here for Cooks at stop number five.

“His natural born leadership, there’s a couple guys I’ve been around that can lead a team and the way he’s doing it, to be this young, it’s unbelievable” - WR Brandin Cooks talking about Dak Prescott & his leadership qualities.#DallasCowboys



pic.twitter.com/KweynSZio5 — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) May 4, 2023

As much help that Cooks is going to provide Lamb and Gallup, the same can be said for them helping Cooks. Having true threats beside him is going to make life a lot easier for Cooks, whether in the slot and down the seam, or elsewhere; he is going to be able to stretch the field and feed on lesser cornerbacks while the true CB1 is focused on Lamb. Cooks will settle in and be a deep threat for Dak Prescott that they’ve desperately needed.

The odds are in Cooks favor to surpass the 1,000 threshold here in Dallas. This offense is one of the league’s best with top level talent around him and a fresh philosophy for the group ran by head coach Mike McCarthy.

Dak Prescott on new Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks pic.twitter.com/RAopkjSKCK — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

Cooks himself has hit the 1,000 yard mark in five of his nine professional seasons. More times than not Cooks has been able to do what is being asked of him here in this scenario, and the fact remains this may be one of the best situations, and one of the best quarterbacks, he’s ever played with in his entire career.

If the Cowboys end up with two 1,000 yard receivers it bodes well for this group’s overall production, and with Brandin Cooks in the fold, it’s a real possibility the Cowboys can bank on it happening in 2023.

So which are you taking, the over or under of 1,000 yards for Brandin Cooks? Hit the comments and let us know why.