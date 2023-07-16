Cowboys news: Cowboys have choices with their last spot on the roster

Before the start of camp, the Dallas Cowboys have a few options of what do their available roster spot. Here are a few directions they could choose.

RUNNING BACK As I looked around at what others thought about the team, I ran into an interesting idea from Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. He said he thinks Dallas should look at former Washington Commanders running back J.D McKissic and others. Behind Tony Pollard, Dallas has Malik Davis, Ronald Jones, and Rico Dowdle, and my favorite Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn will more than likely win the backup spot, but let’s give it some time. They can sign him for cheap and cut him if he doesn’t do anything in the next two months. McKissic had his best year in 2020. He finished with 365 rushing yards and 589 receiving yards.He totaled 609 yards from scrimmage in 2021, but a problem with his neck kept him out for almost all of 2022. Dalvin Cook is still out there, I strongly believe he is waiting for the best possible spot to be a lead back and take 15-20 carries a game before he signs. He probably wouldn’t be cheap either. OFFENSIVE TACKLE I am not sold on the Cowboys’ offensive tackles. This might be my biggest worry going into 2023. It wouldn’t be a bad idea for them to add an experienced tackle to the roster. Tyron Smith is expected to be back, but how long will he last? Just being honest. Terence Steele missed the last four games with a torn ACL last season and might take some time to get comfortable. Guys like Taylor Lewan, George Fant, and Jason Peters played a big role for Dallas last year. He appeared in 10 games. He was needed. Dallas is going to need to add someone at some point. I hope I’m wrong, but it happens year after year.Look, I love this Cowboys team. They are loaded at almost every spot around the ball; adding depth for when things happen in the season never hurts. The team has plenty of cap space, and most of these players you can get for cheap, so what does it hurt?

The Dallas Cowboys staff writers answer one of the most pressing questions regarding the Cowboys 2023 season.

Patrik Walker: This coming season will mark the first time in Pollard’s football career that he’s been viewed as THE feature back, and though he has the chops to get the job done, it’ll be interesting to see exactly HOW he gets it done. He will inevitably be tasked with doing more of the dirty work, including pass protection, along with getting grimy in the A and B gap probably more often than ever. I believe it’s not a question of how, but more a question of what his durability looks like when the volume knob on his reps gets cranked. Nick Harris: Being a complimentary back for the past few seasons has served Tony Pollard incredibly well, but there’s an added responsibility when you’re the man at the top of the depth chart. In addition to retaining his big play ability in both the rush and receiving game, Pollard will need to be reliable in short yardage situations and in pass protection to be the complete running back that Dallas needs. As far as statistically, I feel like the sky is the limit for Pollard with a new offensive scheme paired with him being the guy now. A true success for the Memphis product would be 1,200 scrimmage yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season as the starter

To lighten the load of Tony Pollard, might the Cowboys consider signing a familiar foe.

The quintet of backs who are lined up on the depth chart behind Tony Pollard could, once training camp in Oxnard starts, wilt. Or sag. Or fade. Or fail. Or get hurt. And so the outside-The-Star signing suggestions keep on comin’, from Ezekiel Elliott to Kareem Hunt to Leonard Fournette to Cordarrelle Patterson to Kenyon Drake to ... Adrian Peterson?! (Oh, and Dalvin Cook. But we’ve explained the 26 million reasons why that doesn’t work for Dallas.) This time the focus turns to former Washington Commanders running back J.D McKissic ... and we do admit his sometimes-explosiveness as a versatile weapon is worth some intrigue. But ... given that he remains a low-tier free agent, why aren’t any teams “intrigued’’? In Washington, the central reason they’re not inviting him back is because the Commanders believe they have four running backs who are better than he is. So what’s so attractive about him in the eyes of the guys at Bleacher Report? It seems they, even as they push the idea, aren’t so sure. They note McKissic’s “career-bests in almost every category’’ ... But they add that those numbers (365 rushing yards and 589 receiving yards) came in 2020. They not that he totaled 609 yards from scrimmage in 2021 in Washington, where his speed made him a contributor.

Here are a few doomsday scenarios for 2023.

Waiting for Dakota Dak Prescott is polarizing. National media makes things worse concerning him, as the controversy driven shows know full well that throwing shade at the Cowboys quarterback makes for big ratings. Unfortunately, the fact the team has not gotten out of the divisional round with him as quarterback provides ample fuel to the fire. The assumption for many fans is that his issues with turnovers last season should be correctable, and he and the coaches are on top of it. His high interception rate last year is explained as him having to take risks in unfavorable down-and-distance situations to try and extend drives. So far, he has tended to come back from things like that. The concern is that they don’t go away for good. The offensive success this year is more dependent on Prescott’s performance than any other individual. If he isn’t right, it’s going to be a long, long season. The wide receiver situation The Cowboys have struggled with giving Prescott enough quality receivers on the field, but the planned starting trio of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup looks to have solved that. Well, this is a bit of a twofer. The trade for Cooks was very well received, but he is a player that is on the backside of his career. He had an off year in 2022. The case is made that he was playing with very ineffective quarterbacks, but we should be very cautious about expecting him to rebound to the 1,000+ yard receiver he has been for most of his career. If he falters with Dallas, it will obviously degrade the position. Michael Gallup also had a poor season last year. He was slow recovering from his injury late in 2021, and never got to 100%. The assumption is made that he is going to bounce back, but that still has to be demonstrated on the field. These things may not go badly in this department for the Cowboys, but that is still an assumption. If either Gallup or Cooks has a hiccup, it is a problem. If both have issues, we will likely see the offense struggling with just one good WR on the field.

