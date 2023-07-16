DeAndre Hopkins is headed to Tennessee, not Dallas.

One of the hotter talking points around here this offseason officially went cold on Sunday afternoon when free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins finally found a new home: Hop is headed to Tennessee.

Aside from how ironic it is that DeAndre can finally wear a Houston Oilers jersey after spending a majority of his career with the Texans, his official union with a non-Dallas Cowboys team means, well, that he is not going to be putting a Star on his helmet.

Many Cowboys fans had wanted to see the team acquire Hopkins this offseason even before he was on the open market and still a part of the Arizona Cardinals. Ultimately Arizona released Hopkins which meant that he could be had for nothing (in terms of trade material) except for money and salary cap space.

To this point DeAndre had been connected with the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and even the Buffalo Bills, but it was the Titans who won out and it appears rather obvious why... they paid him quite a bit of money.

It is reportedly a 2-year deal for $26M and worth potentially $32M.

The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said.



He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. https://t.co/4Vsy2sF1zG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023

This is a bit rich for a lot of people which again explains why Hopkins likely took Tennessee’s offer. Things continue to rise as far as the market for wide receivers go (something that we keep saying with regards to the upcoming necessary deal for CeeDee Lamb) and the calculus of it all was changed a bit this offseason when the Baltimore Ravens paid up for another name we have discussed a lot in Odell Beckham Jr. (1-year, $15M).

All told it seems like this would have been a bit of a luxury for the Cowboys, especially with a lot of new deals (Lamb’s included obviously) hopefully on the horizon. Still though it is always worth hearing what everyone has to say so have at it... should the Cowboys have done this in your opinion?

