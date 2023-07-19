Since joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, CeeDee Lamb has demonstrated he is the total package. Lamb can stretch the field vertically. He also has exceptional hands and the toughness to make difficult catches in traffic. Lamb is a unique receiver that can play anywhere along the formation to create mismatches for himself and run nuanced routes to create separation from premier defenders.

He has shown that it doesn’t matter who’s playing quarterback, he’s always a quarterback-friendly option. In the five games started by Cooper Rush last season in the place of Dak Prescott, Lamb compiled 31 receptions for 380 yards (76 yards per game). Fresh off the heels of his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection, Lamb still can’t get any respect?

CeeDee Lamb was named the tenth-best wide receiver in the NFL, according to NFL insiders

There’s one common trend throughout all major sports, and its rankings. Ranking the best NBA players of all time, ranking the top ten quarterbacks in the NFL, and most recently, a ranking of the top ten NFL wide receivers according to NFL execs, coaches, and scouts. Over the last few weeks, ESPN has begun releasing lists of their player rankings for position groups throughout the league. As stated, the receiver position is the latest one.

NFL decision makers ranked #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb as the No. 10 WR in the NFL, behind Terry McLaurin and D.K. Metcalf. https://t.co/bEGHHGHDgt pic.twitter.com/wlgpzuTfp2 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 18, 2023

It’s generally understood that these lists are subjective; however how Lamb can rank so low is a little puzzling. For starters, Lamb is listed at tenth behind Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf and the Washington Commanders’ Terry McLaurin. Strange, considering Lamb outgained each of them in yards and receptions, with Lamb posting 107 receptions for 1,359 yards. Plus, Lamb had more plays of 20 yards or more than both of them. Yet the insiders aren’t convinced.

It’s worth mentioning that doubts surrounding Lamb’s viability as a number one receiver entering last season may have affected where he placed on this list. One reason might have been an issue Lamb had with drops, but each season he has improved in that area, having a career-low drop rate of 3.8 per Pro Football reference. Lamb is familiar with proving doubters wrong. Entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and still not anywhere near his peak, expect Lamb to reach new heights in his fourth season and expect these rankings to look more favorably on Lamb next season.