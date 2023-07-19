We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 53.

LB Isaiah Land

Born: 5th February 2000 (23) - Buffalo, New York

College: Florida A&M Rattlers

Draft: 2023, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys agreed to terms with the most productive FCS defender in 2021, Florida A&M edge Isaiah Land. He won the Buck Buchanan Defensive POTY award that year with 19 sacks and 25 1/2 tackles for loss. He reunites in Dallas with a former college teammate, S Markquese Bell. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 29, 2023

2022 Stats: (College)

Snaps: 375

Defensive Snaps: 359

Tackles: 23

Pressures: 35

Sacks: 8

TFL: 12

Defensive Stops: 19

Penalties: 6

College:

Isaiah Land took to football at Florida A&M in 2018, but his first year was a redshirt season in order to develop. He got his first start by Week 6 during the 2019 season and by his second start he had recorded his first sack. In 2021, during his junior year Land exploded onto the scene. He won honors being named first-team All-SWAC, Defensive Player of the Year (SWAC), was named first-team All-FCS and won the Buck Buchanan Award which is given to the best defensive player in the FCS. To call his junior year impressive is an understatement. He ended the year with 19 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 55 pressures and 35 defensive stops. His production and effort on the field was outstanding and when the season concluded he entered to transfer portal.

He would receive a number of offers from power-five schools but when the time came he would rescind his transfer notice and stay with the Rattlers for one more year. Due to transfer rules he was ineligible to play for a portion of the season, along with two dozen other Florida A&M players. He was also nursing a hip and knee injury which kept him out a game. His production took a dip in his final year, but he still managed to get seven sacks, 35 pressures and cause one forced fumble.

@seniorbowl REPORT: Florida A&M’s Isaiah Land



Weighed-in at 226 lbs. 10+ pounds since season.

Played off-ball LB for first time. NFL will love willingness to embrace new role.

Clocked 20.12 mph (faster than many DBs!)

Big sack in game!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/UPHd3KPtIH — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 9, 2023

Cowboys Outlook:

Land is actually a sneaky good player the Cowboys managed to get in the undrafted market after the NFL draft. He has very good instincts and reactions, and with his speed and suddenness off the snap, he creates good angles to the ball carrier or to avoid blocks. His size, build and athleticism is perfect for the role as a special teams contributor so he adds versatility to his résumé. As a third-down designated pass rusher, Land could end up being helpful for Dallas. He needs to add some weight and find a level of consistency to his game. The issue this year will be the pace of the game he faces as opposed to FCS level talent he’s been used to. The question though is how soon can he develop into something tangible Dallas can use?

No. 4 LB Isaiah Land (@IsaiahLand716), @FAMU_FB



“He can win with impressive change-of-direction ability while also possessing the bend to fly around the edge.”



Top LBs: https://t.co/yGLJcSr1rYpic.twitter.com/V4CqhMZ4jG — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 25, 2023

The Big Question:

