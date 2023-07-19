The Cowboys got to get past the Eagles in the NFC.

How Cowboys stack up with the Eagles? Nick Eatman: Just like last year, the Cowboys are right there with the Eagles. Now matchup-wise, it’s pretty close. The Eagles beat the Cowboys at home against a backup QB and the Cowboys came back and beat the Eagles at home with their backup. Both games were close and competitive and I’m sure it will be again when Dak faces Hurts again. But the Eagles were obviously better than Dallas last year overall and figured out ways to win a lot of close games. The Cowboys are going to have make sure they win those games they’re supposed to in order to stay with the Eagles all year long. Kyle Youmans: One of the two leading NFC East teams this offseason lost seven starters from the 2023 season, and it wasn’t the Cowboys. Even with the loss of some crucial members on defense and some rotational players on offense, Philadelphia still looks to be a force in the trenches. That was a massive reason for their Super Bowl run last season and it remains a strength of their team. Dallas would have to remain healthy on the offensive line to stack up well against the Eagles in that department, with starters that are ready for that challenge, and depth that is unproven. Outside of the trenches, these are two extremely even football teams that each have a wide-open chance to win the division and make a playoff run.

If the Eagles are the NFC measuring stick, the Commanders are the ... what’s the opposite of measurng stick?

Questions abound at their quarterback position. The hiring of assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will help the development of the two quarterbacks in contention to start — 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell (one career game played) and journeyman Jacoby Brissett — but neither appears poised to make a Geno Smith-like leap in 2023 despite some nice wider receiver talent in Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin plus speedsters Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. Too much is unknown about Washington’s offense at this point to pick them to finish ahead of the Eagles, Cowboys or Giants — all teams that won a playoff game last season.

Meanwhile in New York, Daniel Jones is like Rodney Dangerfield - he gets no respect.

[LeSean] McCoy and his fellow panelists discussed whether they’d rather invest in a Bentley or a house, implying [Saquon] Barkley is the car and [Daniel] Jones the home. However, McCoy doesn’t seem to believe Jones is much of a house at all. “[Jones] is not even a condo, he’s like a garage,” McCoy said. “I mean, are we really going to sit here and act like Daniel Jones is this superstar quarterback? You’re supposed to get better and better each year. I can’t even say he’s getting better each year, he had a really good year because of a really good coach.”

Tony Pollard’s future still in doubt past 2023.

It’s not a surprise the Dallas Cowboys and running back Tony Pollard were unable to strike a deal on a long-term contract by Monday’s deadline for franchise-tagged players. When the Cowboys made the decision in March, and Pollard signed the $10.091 million tag soon after, this always appeared to be the most likely destination. Why? The Cowboys are just coming out of paying Ezekiel Elliott a $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed. Elliott will still count $5.82 million this season and $6 million next year against the cap. They were not going to pay huge money for another running back. And Pollard, who had a Pro Bowl season in 2022, paid the price for being a running back in a time when the running back market is drying up. So what now? It’s highly likely this will be Pollard’s final season with the Cowboys — and it would have little to do with Pollard and everything else to do with the Cowboys dealing with their salary cap in 2024 and beyond.

People forgetting about the Cowboys.

The Eagles are the betting favorites to repeat as the NFC champions. But there’s no more popular bet than the Lions. More than 36 percent of the bets on this season’s NFC champion have been placed on the Lions, and more than 34 percent of the money placed to win the NFC has been on the Lions, according to BetMGM. All that money has shifted the Lions’ odds of winning the NFC from +1100 to +850. The Eagles, who are +260 favorites, have been the bet on 13 percent of the tickets and 11.8 percent of the handle. No other team has had more than 10 percent of the bets to win the NFC. In their franchise history, the Lions have never won the NFC Championship Game. This year’s team appears to have one of the best chances of any Lions team ever.

Jerry Jones didn’t fall in the Zeke trap.

Winner: Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones learned his lesson on overpaying running backs. He did so the hard way, watching the wheels fall off of Ezekiel Elliott the last three seasons while the former top-five pick played on a six-year, $90 million extension Jones handed him with two years remaining on his rookie deal. Pollard is a player worth keeping around since he’s 26 years old and has significantly less wear and tear (631 career touches) than Barkley (1,201 touches) and Jacobs (1,232). He’s coming off career highs across the board in rushing attempts (193), yards (1,007), and touchdowns (nine) plus catches (39), receiving yards (371), and receiving touchdowns (three). Jones will be able to pay him a lower rate per-year on a new deal next offseason with an oversaturated running back market involving Jacobs, Barkley, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, D’Andre Swift, Jonathan Taylor, and AJ Dillon.

In what has become a growing training camp trend, 27 clubs have scheduled joint practices with other NFL teams.



Here’s the full schedule: pic.twitter.com/ltKeFo4Hmh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2023

Your Dallas Cowboys (along with the Chiefs, Bills, Steelers, and Giants) are bucking this trend.

