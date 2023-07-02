It’s clear that when you talk about Dak Prescott there is so much more to the man than just his football ability. From being a team captain to a Walter Payton Man of The Year winner, Dak is an exemplary person on and off the field who has earned every bit of respect he gets for being the person he is.

Not only can you not find a single teammate or coach, current or former, to say a bad word about him, it feels at times that these very people will go out of their way to sing the praises of the quarterback.

Add Kellen Moore to that list as he sat down with Peter Schrager of NFL Network and had glowing words for Dak Prescott while doing so.

“He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around. Player or coach or…anything.”



—Kellen Moore on his former QB, ⁦@dak⁩ , on “The Season with Peter Schrager” podcast pic.twitter.com/v28drnkRAc — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) June 30, 2023

Kellen Moore has spent a lot of time with Dak Prescott over the first seven years of Dak’s career. First as teammates in their quarterback room, then being his offensive coordinator for the last few seasons. If anybody would know the ins and outs of Dak Prescott the football player, and by extension, the man, it would be Kellen Moore.

Moore is in Los Angeles with the Chargers now after a break up with the Cowboys. He did not need to come out and say what he did about Dak, but by doing so it says a lot about both men and the impact they had on one other in their time together.

Dak Prescott is one of the easiest players in the league to root for and you can add Kellen Moore to the list of people that feel that way as well.