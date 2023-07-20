When things were pretty quiet on the news front, this situation popped up which isn’t ideal.

As reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Dallas Cowboys All-Pro G Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp. Martin is reportedly unhappy with his contract and the Cowboys lack of interest in restructuring it to match his on the field value. He believes he is “woefully underpaid relative to the market”. The six time All-Pro is currently playing on a 6yr/$84 million contract that he signed in 2018. At the time, that made Martin the highest paid guard in the league and the richest contract in history for the position. Now five years removed from then, Martin currently ranks eighth in salary amongst guards in the NFL. Here are the players who rank ahead of Martin’s $14 million in annual average salary. Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons, $20.5 million Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts, $20 million Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers, $17 million Brandon Scherff, Jacksonville Jaguars, $16.5 million Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns, $16 million Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs, $16 million Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns, $14.2 million

Who should get a new contract first?

The franchise tag contract extension deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys inking Tony Pollard to a multi-year deal. In a vacuum, it’s a move that’s frustrating. They finally are giving the keys to Pollard in the backfield after releasing Ezekiel Elliott and getting out of his burdensome contract. Because there are more important pieces to the Cowboys puzzle who they should be focused on extending than their star running back. WR CeeDee Lamb While the running back market has become stagnant across the league, wide receiver contracts have only been getting bigger. Lamb shouldn’t command quite as much money as Jefferson. Lamb has made the Pro Bowl twice, but Jefferson is an All-Pro who had over 1,800 receiving yards. Still, it’s better for the Cowboys to get a new contract done with Lamb before the Vikings get theirs done with Jefferson. His contract is likely to set a new bar and Lamb will want a percentage of that contract. QB Dak Prescott There’s a major caveat to signing Dak Prescott to an extension that makes CeeDee Lamb a little more important. If the Cowboys have hesitation that Prescott is their franchise quarterback after his struggles last season then they should wait to extend him. Ultimately, it might cost them a little more. The longer you wait on a quarterback the more expensive they become.

A former Cowboys kicker has helped a recently signed Cowboys kicker get to where he is today.

When the dust settled, the Cowboys landed on USFL’s Brandon Aubrey to succeed Maher. The signing surprised just about everyone given established vets like Robbie Gould and Mason Crosby are available. Alas, Dallas is rolling the dice on the unproven Aubrey, who will compete against Tristan Vizcaino during training camp. While fans are uneasy about how Aubrey will perform, it sounds like the Cowboys long had him in their crosshairs. Is Brandon Aubrey primed to become the Cowboys starting kicker? Per Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel attended several USFL games to scout Aubrey (and other candidates) in person. As the USFL’s kicking points leader this past season, Aubrey left a strong impression on the Cowboys’ coach. He made 14-of-15 field goals — including every kick inside 49 yards — and all 35 extra points for the Birmingham Stallions. It also shouldn’t be understated that Birmingham special teams coordinator is Chris Boniol, who kicked for the famed mid-90s Cowboys, including the 1995 Super Bowl champs. In three seasons with the Cowboys, Boniol made over 87% of his field goals — including leading the NFL with a 96.4 conversion rate in 1995 — and 97.5% (118-of-121) of is extra points. It’s understood that Boniol was instrumental in Aubrey’s development and breakout season after he made the switch from soccer to football.

To tag again in 2024 or let him walk in 2024? This upcoming season should provide us with which way this story goes next.

The Dallas Cowboys and Pro Bowl running Tony Pollard failed to sign a long-term extension on Monday, so he will play 2023 on a franchise tag number of $10 million. Is that a bad thing? And is it a bad thing if it all happens again next offseason? Pollard’s first 1,000-yard season ended after fracturing his leg in the playoffs. Yet, Dallas has shown confidence in its emerging star by cutting Ezekiel Elliott, not signing a more experienced running back in free agency, and drafting Deuce Vaughn, who’s considered more of a scat back. If Pollard continues to perform as he did in 2023, there’s no reason why the Cowboys can’t extend him beyond 2024. But this isn’t about “can’’ or “can’t.’’ This is about “the devaluation of the running back,’’ the hottest issue in NFL circles as training camps open. On the one hand, signing the 26-year-old Pollard to a longer-term deal could actually make more financial sense than a second consecutive tag, which figures to be around $13 million. That opportunity won’t come now until next spring.

Blogging The Boys Podcast Network and YouTube Channel

We offer a different show every single day on the Blogging The Boys podcast network, and on weekdays we offer two different shows every single day.

Monday: 1st and 10 with Tony Catalina & Aidan Davis

Monday: Hidden Yardage with Mark Lane and Sean Martin

Tuesday: The Writer’s Block with Jess Nevarez and Brandon Loree

Tuesday: BTB Roundtable with various BTB Staffers

Wednesday: NFC East Mixtape with RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton

Wednesday: Talkin’ The Star with Connor Livesay

Thursday: The Ocho with RJ Ochoa

Thursday: Ryled Up with Roy White and Tom Ryle

Friday: Girls Talkin’ Boys with Kelsey Charles and Meg Murray

Friday: The Star Seminar with Danny Phantom and Rabblerousr

Saturday: The World’s Team with Meg Murray and Paul Stewart

Also every single weekday features a roundup episode of sorts similar to these news headlines that catches you up on everything that you need to know! Make sure to listen to Dallas Cowboys Daily hosted by Jess Nevarez from Monday through Friday. We also offer live shows every weekday afternoon on the Blogging The Boys YouTube Channel.

The Blogging The Boys podcast network is available on all major podcast platforms.

Subscribe here on Apple devices.

Subscribe here if you are a Spotify user.