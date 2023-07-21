Still have a few days for him to be cleared.

It was announced in February that Hooker underwent surgery for a dislocated thumb after the season ended. Hooker told PFN that he has not been cleared yet but has been doing offseason training to prepare for camp. “It’s feeling great; it’s healthy. It’s not really a big deal. I played all last year with it, so it’s going good. I’m happy to have all of my fingers back,” said Hooker. Training camp is still a week away, so it is to be determined if he gets fully cleared in time. Hooker had three interceptions in 2022, tied with cornerback Trevon Diggs for second-most on the team, just behind cornerback DaRon Bland who had five.

Really embracing that No. 1 role with his work ethic.

The time for CeeDee Lamb to step into his own as the top receiver for the Dallas Cowboys is now, and he’s been putting in the work to do just that. Throughout the offseason, Lamb has worked with trainers on his own time and at the “Dakyard” with Dak Prescott and the other Cowboys receivers. Craig LeBlanc, a skills trainer with 2 Live Culture, has worked with and seen Lamb grow during that time. He talked with PFN about the strides Lamb continues to make. “I think he’s a little more twitchy than he’s been… He’s just more fluid, way more fluid. I feel like the tops of his routes will be really well situated, and I think the routes that he’s going to run are going to more suit his style,” said LeBlanc.

Fans weren’t the only ones who despised those fluke tips this past seasons.

Cutting down the picks this year is once again a big goal for the offense, which will now have Brian Schottenheimer as the offensive coordinator and head coach Mike McCarthy calling the plays. On July 8, Dak spoke about the picks during his annual youth camp at The Star. While there were actual reports that stated Dak made a claim to not have 10 interceptions this year, the quarterback was actually quoted in reference to “tipped” interceptions. More than a few of the picks last year were a result of his receivers and tight ends failing to make the catch and ended up with an interception, including the overtime loss to the Jaguars that ended with a pick-six. Dak said he believes having a better understanding between the quarterback and his receivers this year will cut down on interceptions overall, especially ones off deflections. “Do I blame those receivers, no,” Prescott said. “Mike does an amazing job (with the receivers). They know where the hell to be, why to be and when they’re getting looked at. That’s going to be a big jump, I think. We won’t have those tipped interceptions this year.”

Valid concerns that only play on the field can absolve.

ESPN recently wrote in their future power rankings of all 32 NFL teams that while the Cowboys may currently have one of the top rosters in the league, there is a major concern going forward. Speaking with a panel of experts, the article ranked each team’s future based on their overall grade. Well, they earned a B, with an 83.2 overall grade, which put them at No. 10. It certainly isn’t a bad grade, as the Philadelphia Eagles are the only team in the NFC East with a brighter future according to the rankings. Additionally, the Cowboys rank No. 4 among the rest of the NFC, with both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers also ranking higher. So what’s the problem? While the article lists the Cowboys’ ability to find and develop talent in the NFL Draft as a “reason for hope,” they aren’t convinced about Mike McCarthy’s new “Texas Coast Offense.” “Philosophically, what this team wants to be offensively and what it is equipped to be are two different things,” ESPN writes. “Coach Mike McCarthy said this offseason, ‘I want to run the damn ball so I can rest my defense. ... Being a head coach and being a play-caller, you’re a little more in tune with [everything].’ That sounds good in theory, but primary running back Tony Pollard is returning from a fractured left fibula, [and] has not been signed to a long-term deal, and will no longer be able to share the load with Ezekiel Elliott.”

This year’s NFC East battle is gonna be interesting yet again with both the Eagles and Cowboys predicted at 12 wins.

At this point in the NFL offseason, it’s easy to convince yourself that any team will win more games than it did last year. That’s because injuries haven’t generally hit, and we’re yet to see the realities associated with rookie growing pains, sophomore slumps, veteran plateaus and the like. Of course, the reality is about half of the league’s teams will be worse in 2023 than they were in 2022. Dallas Cowboys (O/U 9.5): Over with 12 projected wins The Cowboys won 12 games despite the fact Dak Prescott missed five and the division was quite strong in 2022. They’ve added Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore, and they could be pushed by the fact this feels like a make-or-break year. I’m oddly confident in a team that often disappoints to reach that win total again.

