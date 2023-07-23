As training camp for the Dallas Cowboys slowly approaches, so does the excitement for certain players we can’t wait to see in action. Many of the players are those whom fans have high expectations for this upcoming season, and they will have plenty of eyes on them when they hit the field in Oxnard, California.

But there are also others who aren’t on anyone’s radar who hope to eventually work themselves into a meaningful role on this football team. Nobody thought that undrafted free agent Terence Steele would emerge, and then supplant, veteran right tackle La’el Collins. And who would’ve seen UDFA Peyton Hendershot earn a tight end job while Dalton Schultz leaves for a new opportunity? But every year, these types of things happen.

Last week, we discussed how the front office could be proactive and work a new deal for Steele and also how this could be the last season that Tony Pollard is wearing the star. Another key player who is also entering the last year of his contract is Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz. Like these other two guys, it’s a tough decision because obviously, they are good football players, but also the Cowboys have some more pressing contracts to hand out soon where they have to be mindful of how they are allocating their resources. Biadasz is coming off his best season as a pro and he’s developed into a reliable fixture along the Cowboys offensive line. Would the front office dare let him get away?

One factor in all this is what type of alternative option they have if they allow Biadasz to walk in free agency. Right now, third-year guard/center flex Matt Farniok would be their most experienced replacement. He is one of several offensive linemen vying for the starting left guard position vacated by Connor McGovern. Farniok might be an option, but it should be noted that if he replaces Biadasz, he’s only under contract through the 2024 season. This only gives the team one year before they’d again need to find a new center or re-sign him.

Another option could be second-year player Brock Hoffman. An UDFA signed by the Cleveland Browns last year, he was released before signing to the Cowboys practice squad last November. Three times he was elevated to the active roster, but only saw snaps on special teams. He’s a physically strong player who shows good pad level to hold up to power rushes. He demonstrates jittery feet which allows him to adjust to blocks and climb to the second level. Hoffman is a relentless fighter who plays through the whistle and brings that toughness you want in the trenches.

He can lunge a little too much and that leads to balance problems as he can be seen falling forward quite a bit. His hand placement can be late and that allows defenders to get into his chest causing him to get pushed around, but those things can be corrected. Having a strong player with surprising mobility who has the experience to handle different responsibilities along the interior offensive line makes Hoffman a possible depth piece at center. Check out his preseason tape with the Browns courtesy of Law Nation.

We really haven't seen much of Hoffman to have any idea that he could even make the team let alone be a potential replacement for Biadasz, but he should get plenty of opportunities to show what he can do as the team experiments with different arrangements during training camp. If he can control some of that aggression and harness that strength, the potential is there for the future reserve contract he signed in January to lead to a bigger job opportunity down the stretch.