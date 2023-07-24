We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 48.

TE Princeton Fant

Born: 11th March 1999 (24) - Nashville, Tennessee

College: Tennessee Volunteers

Draft: 2023, UDFA, Dallas Cowboys

Former Tennessee #Vols tight end Princeton Fant is headed to Dallas. https://t.co/BZlaKip3rf — Volquest Staff (@Volquest_On3) April 29, 2023

2022 Stats: (College)

Snaps: 445

Receptions: 22

Rec Yds: 579

Rush Att: 6

Rush Yds: 17

Pass Att: 1

Completions: 1

Touchdowns: 9

Princeton Fant throws a better deep ball than many SEC QBs pic.twitter.com/73iuHXw7Il — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 22, 2022

College:

Princeton Fant wasn’t shy on offers coming out high school but he chose to stay local by enrolling for the Tennessee Volunteers. After redshirting his freshman year, he played mostly at running back for the next two years. It was then in 2020 he made the switch to play more at tight end.

He was utilized more as a tight end the next season, but it wasn’t until his fifth year he started to become an offensive playmaker. He scored nine touchdowns and was the only player for Tennessee to score them as a receiver, rusher and passer. He left Tennessee playing in 33 games over five years and made 52 receptions, 579 receiving yards and scored 11 total touchdowns.

What an effort!



Princeton Fant just kept grinding for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/JAIkajdv7l — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

Cowboys Outlook:

Fant is an ideal player to have around on the practice squad if they decide to roll with Hunter Luepke on the active roster. Fant’s skills as a H-back, and his versatility in the backfield, could make him an ideal guy to have in the back pocket if the coaches keep an H-back/fullback on the roster. If for any reason Luepke has to miss time, Fant might be the guy to fill the role later in the season.

Fant needs time to get down in the gym and bulk up which is something he’s missing. He also really needs to get with the coaches to work on his blocking technique, and that along with his weight increase could help him find a role for Dallas filling in on backfield duties when required. But for now, it’s a difficult road for Fant to be on the offense this year even though he has some interesting traits to play with.

OH, GOODNESS.



Princeton Fant with an awesome grab for a @Vol_Football touchdown. pic.twitter.com/h0uZUdnKRg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 12, 2022

The Big Question:

Will the Cowboys keep Princeton Fant on the roster/practice squad? Let us know in the comments.