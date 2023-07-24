Training camp begins this week for the Dallas Cowboys. Soon enough we will feel the same sensation that accompanies peeling the plastic off of a new phone or device. You know the one I am talking about and the high levels of joy that it provides.

As true as this is, we are also entering this week with a bit of reservation. Just a few days ago some surprising news made its way fans of America’s Team. Word broke that All-Pro guard Zack Martin is considering not showing up to training camp due to unhappiness with his current contract situation.

For what it is worth, the Cowboys are on their way to Oxnard, California and Martin is not on the team charter. This is the first real update since the initial report of his dissatisfaction.

Zack Martin is not on the Cowboys’ chartered flight to LA Monday, but that does not mean the All-Pro guard will not report to training camp on time just yet. The flight is not mandatory and players have until Tue. to report for the official start of camp. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 24, 2023

Now before you go smashing the panic button, it is worth mentioning that Martin does not have to be on the team charter. Cowboys veterans are not required to report until Tuesday so it is possible that Martin is simply making his own way to the left coast and planning on reporting when called upon.

Zack Martin watch: Pro Bowl guard isn’t on team flight for Southern California, people w/ knowledge of situation said.



Several other key veterans _ players aren’t required to report until tomorrow _ weren’t on the flight, but they are expected to meet team there.



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/gbYnSvq95O — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) July 24, 2023

If Martin does hold out of training camp he is subject to fines of up to $50,000 per day which is obviously not ideal to have taken away from you. Until Tuesday though, this is still a situation of to-be-determined levels of panic, so hold off for at least one more day.