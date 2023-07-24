Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys arrives this week. At last we have some actual football activities we can sink our teeth into. All of the speculating and conjecture is almost over, and we will finally have some answers to those unknown questions that have been lingering the entire offseason.

As with just about any previous training camp or preseason games for the Dallas Cowboys, certain position battles will be at the forefront of discussion up until the 2023 season opener. How these battles ultimately play out could help determine the success or failure the Cowboys have this season.

With all that in mind, we decided to predict the top five most intriguing position battles for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the entirety of training camp and preseason. Which ones are you most interested in?

#5 - Tristan Vizcaino vs. Brandon Aubrey

As things stand right now, either Tristan Vizcaino or Brandon Aubrey will be the Dallas Cowboys placekicker in 2023. These are the only two kickers currently on the roster and they will likely get every opportunity to lock onto the job for the upcoming season. If they fail to impress in training camp and preseason though, don’t be at all surprised if Dallas brings in a more well-known, established veteran to take over.

#4 - Jabril Cox vs. Devin Harper

Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark will be the Cowboys starting linebackers in 2023, but behind them there is absolutely nothing that inspires much confidence. Dallas needs someone to step up and fill the voids left by Anthony Barr and Luke Gifford. Both Jabril Cox and Devin Harper are intriguing options, however, neither is a proven quantity with any starting experience in the NFL. Because of that, an outside free agent may be needed. Or rookie DeMarvion Overshown could sneak in.

#3 - Simi Fehoko vs. Jalen Tolbert

From top to bottom, nearly everyone will have a close watchful eye throughout training camp and preseason on what’s going on at the wide receiver position. With the top three starters set in stone, someone needs to emerge as the WR4 this season and the most likely candidates are Simi Fehoko and Jalen Tolbert. Other WRs on the roster could throw their name in the hat, but these two are the most logical to battle it out to be the “next man up”.

#2 - Malik Davis vs. All non-Tony Pollard options

Malik Davis served as Dallas’ RB3 last season and showed quite a few flashes that he’s capable of being more. With Ezekiel Elliott now out of the picture, he could climb the depth chart and lock down the RB2 spot to become Tony Pollard’s primary backup in 2023. To do that though, he’ll have to prove he’s better than Ronald Jones, Deuce Vaughn, Rico Dowdle, and Hunter Luepke, all of which will be doing their best to seize the job.

#1 - The battle of Tyler Smith

The entire configuration of Dallas’ starting offensive line revolves around where to play Tyler Smith. Is he best utilized playing LG with Tyron Smith or someone else playing LT, or should he start at LT with someone else starting at LG? This is without a doubt the most important thing the Cowboys have to figure out early on in training camp and preseason. This issue needs to be settled as soon as possible in order to create some offensive line cohesiveness.