We finally made it. Training camps across the league have opened up and football is in the air. The Dallas Cowboys are reporting to Oxnard, CA this week with their first practice being held on Wednesday afternoon.

There will be a ton of roster competitions and intriguing storylines on the way to shaping the 53-man roster. Let’s take a look at the Dallas Cowboys offensive roster as training camp 2023 is set to begin.

Quarterback (3):

Starter:

Dak Prescott

Backups:

Cooper Rush

Will Grier

Position Summary:

We all know this is Dak Prescott’s team, but 2023 is a big year for the QB as he turns 30 years old this week and is still in search of a Super Bowl run. The Cowboys will go as far as Dak takes them and Prescott finding another level in 2023 will be paramount to this team finally making it past the Divisional Round and being true title contenders.

Where some real fun that can be had in training camp is in the fight for QB2. Cooper Rush came in and was everything the Cowboys needed from him in his five appearances, but Will Grier seems to be the more gifted athlete and has shown unique ability at times. Stability is what you want out of your QB2 position, if Grier is able to become more consistent and stay healthy, he and his lesser salary may be able to push Rush out of the QB2 role this camp.

Running Back (6):

Starter:

Tony Pollard

Backups:

Malik Davis

Rico Dowdle

Ronald Jones

Hunter Luepke

Deuce Vaughn

Position Summary:

For the first time in his career, Tony Pollard is the lead man in the backfield. Coming off an injury and on the franchise tag, Pollard is looking to put the league on notice in 2023 in hopes of cashing in next summer on a long-term deal. Pollard is dynamic and will be a focal point for this offense, but what’s behind him is much more of a mystery.

For the first time since 2016, Ezekiel Elliott isn’t on the Cowboys roster and there are real questions about who the second back in the lineup will be. Early favorites to win the job are Malik Davis and Ronald Jones with Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle planning on not being forgotten back there either. Jones is the veteran of the group and brings the most experience to spell Pollard, but many are excited to see what Davis or Dowdle can do with a real opportunity.

Deuce is one of the more exciting sixth-round picks and the Cowboys will look for ways to incorporate his ability into this offense and special teams, while Luepke will look to hang on and bring toughness and a presence to the backfield and the special teams unit.

Wide Receiver (14):

Starters:

CeeDee Lamb

Brandin Cooks

Michael Gallup

Backups:

Jose Barbon

Jalen Brooks

Dontario Drummond

David Durden

Simi Fehoko

Dennis Houston

Tyron Johnson

Jalen Moreno-Cropper

John Stephens Jr.

Jalen Tolbert

KaVontae Turpin

Position Summary:

CeeDee Lamb is a star, Brandin Cooks is going to bring the speed and veteran presence the group has needed, and if Michael Gallup is able to regain form he may be one of the NFL’s best WR3’s. Where this group gets fun in training camp is trying to figure out just who is going to rise and take the WR4 position.

The front runners for the job seem to be Jalen Tolbert and Simi Fehoko, both of whom are athletic guys looking to finally put it all together and be consistent contributors for the Cowboys offense. Other intriguing names to look out for are special team ace KaVontae Turpin as he looks to have more of a role offensively, and rookie undrafted free agent Jalen Moreno-Cropper who many feel was a draftable player the Cowboys snagged as a free agent after the draft. This can be a really good group but it will need to stay healthy along with some young development to see the full potential.

Tight End (6):

Starter:

Jake Ferguson

Backups:

Princeton Fant

Seth Green

Peyton Hendershot

Sean McKeon

Luke Schoonmaker

Position Summary:

This is going to be a fun group to monitor all camp. Dalton Schultz is gone and the starting job is up for grabs with the front-runner being second-year player Jake Ferguson. However, the Cowboys drafted Luke Schoonmaker in the second round of this year's draft and many are excited about what he can bring to this offense with hopes he can take over as the main guy sooner rather than later.

Beyond the battle at the top, Peyton Hendershot will look to build on a strong rookie season and Sean McKeon has been steady in both special teams and in a fullback/H-back role for the team and will be fighting to show why he should remain on the team. This is a talented group that will need camp to really sort out just who will be doing what come week one but the camp intrigue is certainly there.

Offensive Line (15):

Starters:

Tyron Smith

Tyler Smith

Tyler Biadasz

Zack Martin

Terence Steele

Backups:

Brock Hoffman

Alec Lindstrom

TJ Bass

Chuma Edoga

Matt Farniok

Josh Ball

Earl Bostick Jr

Asim Richards

Alex Taylor

Matt Waletzko

Position Summary:

Simply put, the health and continuity of this group is going to be crucial to this year's success. A cohesive unit that is able to play together all season will be vital for this offense and its ability to do big things in 2023.

Terence Steele’s health is the switch-flipper of the group. If he is healthy and ready to go, then your starting five seems locked in. If not, then the need to find a competent left guard becomes more of a challenge as Tyler Smith most likely kicks out to left tackle with Tyron Smith most likely going back to right tackle in Steele’s absence.

Players like Matt Waletzko and Matt Farniok will be important to this group's comfort with their depth and figuring out just what they’re able to do across the entire five positions. This camp will go a long way in securing this group's depth up front along with getting a good look new signee Chuma Edoga and draftee Asim Richards as they look to find the best 8-10 offensive linemen on their 53-man roster.