We’re continuing our countdown to the opening game of the Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season. Each day we’ll present a new player whose jersey number represents the countdown to opening day. Today is number 47.

LS Trent Sieg

Born: 19th May 1995 (28) - Greeley, Colorado

College: Colorado State Rams

Draft: 2018, UDFA, Baltimore Ravens

Cowboys have a long snapper: Former Raiders veteran Trent Sieg has signed with team, they announced. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 22, 2023

2022 Stats:

Snaps: 134

Penalties: 3

Trent Sieg turns 28 in May. He will be the Cowboys' youngest longsnapper since L.P. Ladouceur in 2009. Ladouceur held the job from 2005-20 and was 39 when he retired. He was followed by Jake McQuaide (34, 35) and Matt Overton (37). — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 22, 2023

College:

Wanting to stay close to home, Trent Sieg signed with Colorado State as a walk-on and red-shirted his first year. The next season moved into the vacated long snapper position and played in all 13 games for the Rams. The next year he played all 13 games again and earned All-Mountain West honors. His punter that season finished with an average yards per punt of 46.0 which ranked fifth nationally. His junior year saw him play in every game again and earned another All-Mountain West honor. His final year at Colorado State had him appear in all 13 games, meaning he never missed a college game. He was effective in his role again and for a third year in a row he earned All-Mountain West honors.

Not what you expect to see. Former CSU longsnapper picks up the fumble recovery. Nice play by Trent Sieg. pic.twitter.com/glViphlCJp — Justin Michael (@JustinTMichael) August 22, 2021

Cowboys Outlook:

Sieg had been with the Oakland Raiders for five seasons after going undrafted and signing with the Baltimore Ravens. He never played a snap for Baltimore and the Raiders soon found he was an effective snapper. He first played for Oakland as an injury replacement early in the 2018 season, and since then he kept the role.

With Jake McQuaide on the move after a tricep injury last season and Matt Overton not being retained, this meant there was an empty long snapper job at Dallas. To the much disgruntled Raiders fans, Sieg was being moved off their roster, and Dallas quickly signed him to a one-year deal. Sieg brings plenty of experience at only 28 years old, and displays high standards as a long snapper. He will look to keep a level of consistency which will be extremely important this year based on the fact the team has a lot of unanswered questions at the kicker position.

Here is where the Dallas Cowboys stand in free agency following their signing of long snapper Trent Sieg.



Our full tracker: https://t.co/0cu4l9I1DW pic.twitter.com/mX8ssy5RpV — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) March 22, 2023

Projected 2023 Stats:

Snaps: 170

The Big Question:

Will Trent Sieg be the long snapper for Dallas beyond this season? Answer in the comments.