Having gone over the Dallas Cowboys offense in part one of the ‘training camp roster preview’, let’s turn the page and take a look at the star-studded defensive side of the ball and the names that are currently there as camp kicks off.

Safeties (7):

Starters:

Jayron Kearse

Malik Hooker

Donovan Wilson

Backups:

Markquese Bell

Tyler Coyle

Israel Mukuamu

Juanyeh Thomas

Position Summary:

This is about as deep of a position as the Dallas Cowboys have on the roster. This group is led by the three-headed monster in Kearse, Hooker, and Wilson, with young exciting talent behind them like Mukuamu and Bell as well. The combination of this group and the cornerbacks (coming up next) might be one of the most complete defensive backfields in the entire NFL.

Cornerbacks (11):

Starters:

Trevon Diggs

Stephon Gilmore

DaRon Bland

Backups:

Kelvin Joseph

Jourdan Lewis

CJ Goodwin

Eric Scott Jr.

Nahshon Wright

Myles Brooks

D’Angelo Mandell

Shedrick Redwine

Position Summary:

Led by the ball-hawking Trevon Diggs, the addition of Stephon Gilmore and the emergence of DaRon Bland has this Cowboys cornerbacks room looking like one of the most complete groups in the league. Add in the veteran presence of Jourdan Lewis, and some intriguing young names such as Eric Scott Jr., Nahshon Wright, and Kelvin Joseph, and the Cowboys have quality depth with a chance for some of these young guys to step up or establish themselves.

Linebackers (8):

Starters:

Micah Parsons*

Leighton Vander Esch

Damone Clark

Backups:

Jabril Cox

Devin Harper

Malik Jefferson

Isaiah Land

DeMarvion Overshown

Position Summary:

There is an asterisk next to Micah Parsons name because even though the team website lists him as a linebacker, we know where he more appropriately belongs in the roster construction. As far as the rest of the room goes, Vander Esch is the elder statesman of the group and will be working alongside last year’s fifth-round steal Damone Clark. Outside of those two, there seems to be a real competition in store for that next man up between now-veteran Jabril Cox, second-year player Devin Harper, and newly-drafted DeMarvion Overshown. All these guys are young, athletic, Dan Quinn-type of players and while we may not know how it all shakes out at this time, it will be a fun battle to monitor over the next few weeks.

Defensive Lineman (14):

Starters:

DeMarcus Lawrence

Mazi Smith

Jonathan Hankins

Dorance Armstrong

Backups:

Villiami Fehoko Jr.

Dante Fowler Jr.

Chauncey Golston

Durrell Johnson

Tyrus Wheat

Sam Williams

Isaac Alarcon

Quinton Bohanna

Neville Gallimore

Osa Odighizuwa

Position Summary:

This is another extremely deep position group for the Dallas Cowboys, led by DeMarcus Lawrence and chess piece Micah Parsons. There is real excitement for second-year player Sam Williams and you know the team is deep when Dorance Armstrong can be largely unspoken about following an 8.5 sack season. The Cowboys used their first-round selection this year on Mazi Smith to shore up the run defense and bring more strength and athleticism to that interior defensive line. This team has an embarrassment of pass-rush riches with guys like Dante Fowler Jr., being at best the fourth option and proves why this group is up there with the league's best heading into 2023.