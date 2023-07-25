The Dallas Cowboys began their opening press conference at training camp out in Oxnard, California on Tuesday and about 10 minutes in things got really interesting.

With no offense intended to anybody associated with the team’s braintrust things got particularly spicy because of a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As you can imagine the status of Zack Martin was among the first things that Jerry Jones and Co. were asked to address, a point that Jerry wafted away saying that he would not be discussing any contract situations. Shortly after, Schefter tweeted (assuming that’s still the term) that Martin did not report to Oxnard amid frustration over his current contract with the team.

Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin, who has been unhappy about the team’s lack of interest in restructuring his contract, did not report for the start of training camp, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

The timing of the Schefter report certainly feels interesting at the least and intentional at the most. For what it is worth Schefter was the first to report that Martin was considering holding out last week.

Since then there has been a lot of waiting around with the first bit of notable activity coming on Monday when Martin was not on the team’s charter to California. That in and of itself was not a total cause for concern as he could have made other arrangements to get to Oxnard, but it seems that this is not the case.

With the team now officially starting training camp, the level of seriousness just went up a notch. Time will tell how it all ultimately unfolds.

Update: 1:57pm ET

Here is Jerry Jones speaking about the situation immediately after the press conference.

"I don't want to get into what we are doing here or not doing, I just want to say that he is in our plans. And I don't want to diminish anything here about his not being here today or not being here today... it's just something we don't need to discuss and I don't need to discuss… https://t.co/lkQjxVtKrv — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) July 25, 2023

For what it is worth he does not seem all too worried.