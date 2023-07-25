The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, California on Monday, and on Tuesday stepped behind the cameras to talk about the training camp that we are all about to see unfold.

Notably within Tuesday’s press conference was discussion about guard Zack Martin and his absence from Oxnard which stems over dissatisfaction with his current contract situation. Martin is now officially holding out from camp, for what it is worth.

The Cowboys obviously have to tend to the all-world guard but also have a number of other contract situations to figure out as well. Cornerback Trevon Diggs could have been at the top of that list given that he was entering the final year of his deal with the team.

Notice the use of the word was. Diggs isn’t going anywhere. He and the Cowboys have reportedly agreed to a 5-year, $97M extension.

The #Cowboys and two-time Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs are finalizing a five-year, $97 million contract extension, per sources.



Diggs already has 17 career interceptions and is still only 24 years old. Now, Stefon’s little brother cashes in big. pic.twitter.com/jG2LnLGzC5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2023

This is massive news for the Cowboys as they take care of one of their own in Diggs, a 2020 second-round draft pick of the organization, someone who is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL at the moment. This is monster money for Diggs, but he has obviously earned it with stellar play over the last two years.

While the deal is indeed massive, Diggs is going to be receiving $19.4M per year over the life of the new extension which is not quite top of the market. He is now making the same annually as New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore for context.

This is a big win and a great start to training camp for the Cowboys. Plus, if you want to look al little further down the road, perhaps this sets the Cowboys up to potentially bring Trevon’s brother Stefon Diggs to the Cowboys at some point in the future. I kid. Sort of.

